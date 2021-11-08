Who's been sentenced from Corby, Irchester, Irthlingborough, Kettering and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Perry Board

Denton Close, Irchester. Age: 28

In court

On 24/09/21 at Irchester drove an Audi after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 75 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 36 months. Fined £230, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Anthony Harris

Wellington Street, Kettering. Age: 46

On 28/07/21 at Kettering used violence for the purpose of gaining entry to premises, knowing someone there opposed to entry.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 56 days. Restraining order made banning contact with a named person or visiting a named street. To pay compensation of £128.

Leigh Abbott

Gold Street, Wellingborough. Age: 36

On 09/06/20 at Wellingborough stole fillet steak and gin worth £60.66 from Marks & Spencer.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £200 and a victim surcharge of £22.

Thomas Gaffney

Dobson Walk, Corby. Age: 47

On 18/10/21 at Kettering damaged a window belonging to Substance 2 Solution; were in breach of a suspended sentence.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 18 weeks. To pay compensation of £128.

James Hopkinson

Cedar Way, Wellingborough. Age: 59

On 22/08/21 at Isham drove a Ford Fiesta after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 77 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 20 months. Fined £640, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £64.

Drew Sibley

Russell Street, Kettering. Age: 30

On 04/05/20 at Kettering visited an address where he knew or believed a man resided which was banned by a restraining order.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 150 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order made banning contact with a named person, going to two named addresses or going to any address where he knows or believes a named person resides.

Graham Smith

Burgess Court, Corby. Age: 57

On 16/09/20 at Kislingbury assaulted a man and the offence was racially aggravated.

Verdict: Found guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Fined £100. To pay costs of £620, compensation of £200 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Sasha Tait

Robb Close, Irthlingborough. Age: 18

On 06/09/21 at High Street, Irthlingborough, had a knife.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.