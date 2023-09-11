Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Holcot, Irthlingborough, Kettering, King's Cliffe and Wellingborough

Watch more videos on Shots!

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Steven Gaskell

King Street, Kettering. Age: 30

Court news

On 17/06/23 at A14, Kettering, drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for six months suspended for 18 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and banned from driving for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Sasha Tait

Robb Close, Irthlingborough. Age: 20

On 10/06/23 at Rushden Lakes breached a criminal behaviour order by attending a location she was banned from.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85.

Kasan Ali

Melton Road, Wellingborough. Age: 25

On 02/04/23 at Kettering were in possession of cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £350. To pay costs of £85.

Daniel Bowen

Sywell Road, Holcot. Age: 68

On 09/08/23 at Moulton drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 43 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £1,191, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £476.

Charles Nottingham

King’s Cliffe. Age: 51

On 24/08/23 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 40 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 36 months. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.

Paul Leitch

Poplar Road, Corby. Age: 32

On 17/06/23 at Corby had a bladed or sharp-pointed article, namely an axe, in public without good reason or lawful authority; had an offensive weapon, namely a hammer, in public without good reason or lawful authority.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months. To abstain from consuming alcohol for 120 days and take part in rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Andrew McKay

Grizedale Close, Kettering. Age: 35

Between 01/04/23 and 07/08/23 at Kettering pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the stalking of a woman.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman or visiting two named areas. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Paul Millar

Staffa Walk, Corby. Age: 52

On 09/08/23 at Kettering were in possession of heroin.