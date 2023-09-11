News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Holcot, Irthlingborough, Kettering, King's Cliffe and Wellingborough

A round-up of sentencings in Northamptonshire
By Northants Telegraph reporters
Published 10th Aug 2023, 05:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th Sep 2023, 22:30 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Steven Gaskell

King Street, Kettering. Age: 30

Court newsCourt news
Court news
Most Popular

On 17/06/23 at A14, Kettering, drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for six months suspended for 18 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and banned from driving for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Sasha Tait

Robb Close, Irthlingborough. Age: 20

On 10/06/23 at Rushden Lakes breached a criminal behaviour order by attending a location she was banned from.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85.

Kasan Ali

Melton Road, Wellingborough. Age: 25

On 02/04/23 at Kettering were in possession of cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £350. To pay costs of £85.

Daniel Bowen

Sywell Road, Holcot. Age: 68

On 09/08/23 at Moulton drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 43 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £1,191, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £476.

Charles Nottingham

King’s Cliffe. Age: 51

On 24/08/23 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 40 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 36 months. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.

Paul Leitch

Poplar Road, Corby. Age: 32

On 17/06/23 at Corby had a bladed or sharp-pointed article, namely an axe, in public without good reason or lawful authority; had an offensive weapon, namely a hammer, in public without good reason or lawful authority.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months. To abstain from consuming alcohol for 120 days and take part in rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Andrew McKay

Grizedale Close, Kettering. Age: 35

Between 01/04/23 and 07/08/23 at Kettering pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the stalking of a woman.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman or visiting two named areas. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Paul Millar

Staffa Walk, Corby. Age: 52

On 09/08/23 at Kettering were in possession of heroin.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £25. To pay costs of £50 and a victim surcharge of £10.