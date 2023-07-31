Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Higham Ferrers, Rushden, Rushton and Wellingborough
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
Krzysztof Wlodarezyk
Kingsthorpe Avenue, Corby. Age: 47
On 02/07/23 at Corby were present in a street which was banned by a restraining order.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for a year. To carry out 50 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.
Emma Thompson
Stephenson Way, Corby. Age: 51
On 17/04/23 at Corby were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour; on 04/05/23 at Northampton failed to surrender.
Verdict: Proved in absence. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £300 and a victim surcharge of £26.
Mabashwir Ali
Mill Road, Wellingborough. Age: 42
On 03/10/22 at Wellingborough assaulted a woman by beating her.
Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £300 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Louise Wayman
Shire Road, Corby. Age: 32
On 08/06/23 at Corby stole alcohol and Lego worth £500 from B&M; on 05/07/23 at Northampton failed to surrender.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £166, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Kai Harewood
Great Park Street, Wellingborough. Age: 26
On 30/04/23 at Wellingborough had an offensive weapon, namely a metal baseball bat, in a public place; were in possession of cocaine.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for six months suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and abstain from alcohol for 120 days. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.
Krystian Kujda
Pen Green Lane, Corby. Age: 38
On 28/07/20 damaged a window at Kettering General Hospital.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £50, to pay compensation of £100 and costs of £85.
Bailey Young
Pressland Drive, Higham Ferrers. Age: 18
On 03/02/23 at Rushden had an offensive weapon, namely a knuckleduster, in a public place.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Derek Booth
Midland Cottages, Rushton. Age: 75
On 21/05/23 at Stoke Albany drove a Vauxhall after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 47 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £275, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £110.
Tracey Stinson
Spencer Road, Rushden. Age: 61
On 18/06/23 at Rushden drove a Vauxhall after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 73 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 17 months. Fined £484, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £194.