Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Higham Ferrers, Rushden, Rushton and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Krzysztof Wlodarezyk

Kingsthorpe Avenue, Corby. Age: 47

On 02/07/23 at Corby were present in a street which was banned by a restraining order.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for a year. To carry out 50 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Emma Thompson

Stephenson Way, Corby. Age: 51

On 17/04/23 at Corby were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour; on 04/05/23 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Verdict: Proved in absence. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £300 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Mabashwir Ali

Mill Road, Wellingborough. Age: 42

On 03/10/22 at Wellingborough assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £300 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Louise Wayman

Shire Road, Corby. Age: 32

On 08/06/23 at Corby stole alcohol and Lego worth £500 from B&M; on 05/07/23 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £166, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Kai Harewood

Great Park Street, Wellingborough. Age: 26

On 30/04/23 at Wellingborough had an offensive weapon, namely a metal baseball bat, in a public place; were in possession of cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for six months suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and abstain from alcohol for 120 days. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Krystian Kujda

Pen Green Lane, Corby. Age: 38

On 28/07/20 damaged a window at Kettering General Hospital.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £50, to pay compensation of £100 and costs of £85.

Bailey Young

Pressland Drive, Higham Ferrers. Age: 18

On 03/02/23 at Rushden had an offensive weapon, namely a knuckleduster, in a public place.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Derek Booth

Midland Cottages, Rushton. Age: 75

On 21/05/23 at Stoke Albany drove a Vauxhall after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 47 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £275, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £110.

Tracey Stinson

Spencer Road, Rushden. Age: 61

On 18/06/23 at Rushden drove a Vauxhall after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 73 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.