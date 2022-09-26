Who's been sentenced from Corby, Higham Ferrers, Oundle and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Andris Indrikis

Buckfast Square, Corby. Age: 43

Court news

On 13/07/22 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £700, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £280.

Owen Halfpenny

Yew Close, Corby. Age: 42

On 15/08/22 at Corby dishonestly received stolen goods, namely a bank card belonging to a man; on 31/07/22 at Corby stole food items worth £80 from Harvest Energy; on 09/09/22 at Next, Corby, stole clothing worth £204.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 70 days. To pay costs of £284.

Lukasz Lewandowicz

School Lane, Higham Ferrers. Age: 41

On 19/07/22 at A6, Irthlingborough, drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and complete 120 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £152.

James McNamee

Chaucer Close, Corby. Age: 40

On 09/01/22 at Kettering assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £775 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Alan Payne

Midland Road, Wellingborough. Age: 43

On 30/12/21 at Wellingborough assaulted a woman by beating her; damaged a woman’s drinking glass.

Plea: Not guilty to assault, guilty to criminal damage. Verdict on assault: Found guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months. To pay costs of £625 and a victim surcharge of £22.

Ashley Bird

Gordon Road, Oundle. Age: 39

On 23/07/22 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 83 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 20 months. Fined £576, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £230.

Ben Murray

Dene Close, Wellingborough. Age: 21

On 24/07/22 at Church Street, Wellingborough, used towards a man threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause him to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.