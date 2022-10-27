Who's been sentenced from Corby, Higham Ferrers, Kettering, Titchmarsh, Weldon and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Joshua Groom

Linden Avenue, Kettering. Age: 20

On 14/05/22 at Kettering used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour; were in possession of cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £22.

Jayesh Patel

Elizabeth Close, Wellingborough. Age: 24

On 14/08/22 at Isham drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 71 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 17 months. Fined £550, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £220.

Scott Robinson

High Street, Titchmarsh. Age: 18

On 16/08/22 at A45 services, Northampton, had a black combat knife.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 120 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Claudiu Lacatus

Alexandra Road, Wellingborough. Age: 21

On 15/08/22 at Wellingborough drove a Fiat after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 87 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 22 months. Fined £800 and to pay a victim surcharge of £320.

Grant Pywell

Kensington Walk, Corby. Age: 33

On 05/02/22 at Northamptonshire, being a sex offender, failed to comply with notification requirements by failing to notify about foreign travel; on or before 25/03/22 at Northamptonshire, being a sex offender, failed to comply with notification requirements by failing to complete his annual notification with the police.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 20 weeks suspended for 12 months. To carry out 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Laura Mickley

Fellows Close, Weldon. Age: 28

On 14/08/22 at Weldon drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 17 months. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.

Martin Mulheron

Weymouth Close, Corby. Age: 35

On 05/11/21 at Corby damaged a woman’s kitchen cupboard door.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £22.

Joseph Welsh

Kings Avenue, Higham Ferrers. Age: 26

On 18/06/22 at Wellingborough drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood, namely 127 milligrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; while disqualified; without insurance; when no test certificate had been issued.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 150 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 40 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Annie Murray

Kilnway, Wellingborough. Age: 40

On 10/05/20 at Wellingborough assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Edward Godfrey

Dulley Avenue, Wellingborough. Age: 35

On 16/01/22 at Burton Latimer assaulted a woman by beating her; assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 80 hours of unpaid work. Fined £175, to pay costs of £175 and a victim surcharge of £114.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

