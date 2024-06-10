Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Higham Ferrers, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
Christopher Garvan
Victoria Road, Rushden. Age: 70
On 14/12/23 at Rushden used the internet in private browsing mode which was banned by a sexual harm prevention order; between 14/12/23 and 13/02/24 at Wellingborough did not notify police within three days of acquisition of an internet enabled device which was required by a sexual harm prevention order.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 10 months suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £340 and a surcharge of £187.
Timothy Mather
Ullswater Close, Higham Ferrers. Age: 32
On 13/01/24 at Rushden failed to notify police within three days of acquisition of a mobile phone device which was required by a sexual harm prevention order.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for four months suspended for 12 months. To carry out 60 hours of unpaid work. To pay a surcharge of £154.
Ashley Monahan
Derwent Walk, Corby. Age: 31
On 28/02/23 at Corby attempted to enter a dwelling as a trespasser with intent to steal; attempted to enter a dwelling as a trespasser with intent to steal; on 01/03/23 at Corby attempted to enter a dwelling as a trespasser with intent to steal.
Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty in absence. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £300 and a surcharge of £114.
Paul Walker
HMP Five Wells. Age: 22
On 04/03/24 at HMP Five Wells, Wellingborough, possessed a mobile phone inside a prison without authority.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 26 weeks. To pay a surcharge of £154.
Jordan Graver
Belvedere Road, Kettering. Age: 25
On 30/04/24 at Kettering used violence for the purpose of securing entry to premises; assaulted a man; assaulted a woman by beating her.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 200 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £150 and costs of £85.
Matthew Cook
The Goslar, Wellingborough. Age: 30
On 01/05/24 at Wellingborough drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 66 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 36 months. Fined £240, to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £96.