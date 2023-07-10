Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Higham Ferrers, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Michael Taylor

Westfield Avenue, Rushden. Age: 43

Court news

On 08/06/23 at Wellingborough drove an Audi after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 55 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; took a vehicle without the owner’s consent; drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 38 weeks. Banned from driving for 1,229 days. To pay a victim surcharge of £154.

Ivan Jover

Legion Crescent, Kettering. Age: 39

On 24/05/23 at A43, Broughton, drove a Peugeot after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 17 months. Fined £850, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £340.

Jack Richardson

Willow Road, Kettering. Age: 31

On 14/09/22 at Northampton stole a submersible water pump worth £250 from CW Plant.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £600, to pay costs £85 and a victim surcharge of £240.

Jack Osborne

Stubbs Close, Wellingborough. Age: 27

On 28/05/23 at Northampton, drove a Peugeot after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 95 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 24 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Lewis Groves

The Crescent, Rushden. Age: 20

On 23/10/22 at Rushden assaulted a woman thereby occasioning her actual bodily harm.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 24 weeks suspended for 52 weeks. To take part in rehabilitation activities and carry out 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

George Bartlett

Damson Walk, Higham Ferrers. Age: 29

On 28/05/23 at Higham Ferrers drove a Voi scooter after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 51 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 14 months. Fined £530, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £212.

John McAulay

Lavender Close, Corby. Age: 47

On 21/01/23 at Corby stole food and wine worth £200 from Fourways filling station.

Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £200.

Kelly McIlhatton

Lingfield Walk, Corby. Age: 38

Between 28/06/21 and 20/03/22 at Corby dishonestly failed to promptly notify the Department of Work and Pensions of a change of circumstances which she knew would affect her entitlement to carer’s allowance; between 28/06/21 and 07/04/22 at Corby dishonestly failed to promptly notify the Department of Work and Pensions of a change of circumstances which she knew would affect her entitlement to universal credit.