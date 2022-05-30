Who's been sentenced from Corby, Higham Ferrers, Kettering, Rothwell and Rushden

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Donna Johnson

Minden Close, Corby. Age: 39

Court news

On 31/07/21 at Corby assaulted a man, thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 60 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £40 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Christopher Simpson

Avenue Road, Rushden. Age: 34

On 28/02/22 at Rushden drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 56 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 80 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 40 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Connor Bennett

Gilchrist Avenue, Corby. Age: 30

On 03/01/22 at Corby assaulted a man by beating him; assaulted a police officer by beating him.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 24 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £310, compensation of £350 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Ian Haynes

Moorfield Road, Rothwell. Age: 57

On 15/04/22 at Rothwell drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 70 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 20 months. Fined £500, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £50.

Martin Devine

Oakley Road, Corby. Age: 52

On 24/04/22 at Corby had a kitchen knife in public; were in possession of cannabis; dishonestly undertook or assisted in the retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen goods, namely meat worth £84.80 from the Co-op.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £322, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Luke Stephenson

Walnut Crescent, Kettering. Age: 26

On 21/04/22 at Kettering possessed in private an extendable baton; were in possession of cannabis and cannabis resin.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for one year. Fined £40, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Mark Prior

Wharf Road, Higham Ferrers. Age: 54

On 24/04/22 at A6, Rushden, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 70 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 20 months. Fined £550, to pay costs of £55 and a victim surcharge of £34.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.