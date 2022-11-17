Who's been sentenced from Corby, Higham Ferrers, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Rothwell and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Christopher King

Highfield Road, Irthlingborough. Age: 61

On 25/02/22 at Wellingborough, being a registered sex offender and subject to a notification order, failed to comply with notification requirements by failing to keep and complete his annual notification with police.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 60 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Wojciech Suwala

Glendon Road, Rothwell. Age: 41

On 31/07/22 at Rushton drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 112 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 220 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 26 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Kelly Vanner

Edinburgh Road, Kettering. Age: 41

On 13/03/22 at Kettering assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Jerzy Tierentiew

Sargent Road, Corby. Age: 43

On 24/09/22 at Corby drove a Toyota after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 54 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 14 months. Fined £806, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £322.

Sorin Dinu

Leys Road, Wellingborough. Age: 55

On 14/01/22 at Kettering when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 14 months. Fined £230, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Aaron Sutherland

Buckwell Place, Wellingborough. Age: 42

On 04/04/22 at Northamptonshire sent messages and video messages that were grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order made banning contact with a named person. To pay compensation of £200 and costs of £85.

Fariq Miah

Senwick Road, Wellingborough. Age: 49

On 13/09/22 at Wellingborough, being the driver of a vehicle where an accident occurred and injury was caused to a person, failed to stop; drove without due care attention.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 200 hours of unpaid work. Driving record endorsed with nine points. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Jessica Eastment

Upper George Street, Higham Ferrers. Age: 30

On 24/07/22 at Rushden stole toiletries worth about £100 from Wilko; on 16/09/22 at Northampton failed to surrender; on 26/04/22 at Higham Ferrers, together with unknown persons, stole meat, laundry products, chocolate and coffee worth £180 from Co-op; on 12/05/22 at Higham Ferrers, stole items worth £60 from Co-op; on 26/08/22 at Rushden stole washing detergent worth £80 from Wilko; on 22/09/22 stole air fresheners worth £49.25 from Tesco.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £420.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

