Who's been sentenced from Corby, Higham Ferrers, Irthlingborough, Kettering and Wellingborough
In court
The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:
Ella Lagzdina
Kipling Road, Corby. Age: 27
Most Popular
-
1
Kettering floods in pictures
-
2
Flooding hits Kettering homes as heatwave ends with torrential rain
-
3
East Midlands Railway warns of delays and cancellations at Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough after person hit by train
-
4
Northamptonshire care home rated inadequate for third consecutive time
-
5
Corby man becomes one of first to be convicted under new strangling law
On 27/06/22 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 17 months. Fined £350, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £140.
Jessica Eastment
Upper George Street, Higham Ferrers. Age: 30
On 31/07/22 at Sainsbury’s, Rushden, stole items worth £37.75.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.
Ian Richardson
Emerson Court, Kettering. Age: 34
On 10/07/21 at London Road, Kettering, entered the Co-op store which was banned by a criminal behaviour order.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.
James Long
Rydal Mount, Wellingborough. Age: 79
On 12/12/21 at Wellingborough drove a Lexus after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £285, to pay costs of £620 and a victim surcharge of £34.
Gemma Hefford
Deene Close, Corby. Age: 37
On 18/05/22 at South Lincolnshire were in possession of diamorphine.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.
Neerusan Jeyaraththinam
Drayton Road, Irthlingborough. Age: 38
On 18/04/21 at Irthlingborough drove a VW after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 47 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Community order made with 50 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 16 months. To pay costs of £620 and a victim surcharge of £95.
Eli MacLeod
Mantlefield Road, Corby. Age: 19
On 13/06/22 at George Street, Corby, had a small surgical knife.
Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks.
Andrew Cornwell
Elizabeth Street, Corby. Age: 26
On 04/08/22 at Corby breached a domestic violence protection order.
Plea: Admits breach. Jailed for two months.
■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.
Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.
You can read more about what to expect if you have appeared in court on the IPSO website HERE.