Who's been sentenced from Corby, Higham Ferrers, Irthlingborough, Kettering and Wellingborough

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Ella Lagzdina

Kipling Road, Corby. Age: 27

Court news

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On 27/06/22 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 17 months. Fined £350, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £140.

Jessica Eastment

Upper George Street, Higham Ferrers. Age: 30

On 31/07/22 at Sainsbury’s, Rushden, stole items worth £37.75.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Ian Richardson

Emerson Court, Kettering. Age: 34

On 10/07/21 at London Road, Kettering, entered the Co-op store which was banned by a criminal behaviour order.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

James Long

Rydal Mount, Wellingborough. Age: 79

On 12/12/21 at Wellingborough drove a Lexus after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £285, to pay costs of £620 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Gemma Hefford

Deene Close, Corby. Age: 37

On 18/05/22 at South Lincolnshire were in possession of diamorphine.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.

Neerusan Jeyaraththinam

Drayton Road, Irthlingborough. Age: 38

On 18/04/21 at Irthlingborough drove a VW after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 47 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Community order made with 50 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 16 months. To pay costs of £620 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Eli MacLeod

Mantlefield Road, Corby. Age: 19

On 13/06/22 at George Street, Corby, had a small surgical knife.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks.

Andrew Cornwell

Elizabeth Street, Corby. Age: 26

On 04/08/22 at Corby breached a domestic violence protection order.

Plea: Admits breach. Jailed for two months.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.