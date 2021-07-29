Who's been sentenced from Corby, Higham Ferrers, Irthlingborough, Kettering and Rushden

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Daniel Montgomery

Waver Close, Corby. Age: 34

In court

On 28/06/21 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 108mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; assaulted a police officer by beating him.

Plea: Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 120 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 24 months. To pay compensation of £200, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Scott Hargin

Lerwick Way, Corby. Age: 34

On 24/12/20 at Corby damaged a barrier to the value of £23 belonging to Savills; were in possession of a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120. To pay compensation of £23, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Hawraz Hussein

High Street, Rushden. Age: 29

On 12/10/20 at Rushden, being a person who imported, produced, carried, kept, treated or disposed of controlled waste, failed to take all reasonable measures to prevent the escape of waste from his control or the control of another person.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £750. To pay costs of £522.58.

Ian Gumbrecht

Chichele Street, Higham Ferrers. Age: 44

On 30/06/21 at Irchester drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 97mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 24 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Terry Whittle

Jubilee Street, Irthlingborough. Age: 47

On 30/06/21 at Wellingborough drove whilst disqualified.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 20 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Damian Butlin

Weekley Glebe Road, Kettering. Age: 26

On 13/07/21 at Wellingborough drove whilst disqualified; without insurance; were in possession of cannabis; breached a restraining order by contacting a woman and attending an address.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 60 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Siobhan Nugent

Victoria Road, Rushden. Age: 25

On 04/07/21 at Rushden drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 66mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £276, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Linas Jakubonis

Primrose Close, Corby. Age: 33

On 26/09/20 at Northamptonshire breached a non-molestation order by calling a woman from an unknown number; on 13/10/20 at Northamptonshire breached a non-molestation order by attending a woman’s workplace to engage in conversation with her.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.