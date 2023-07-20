Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Harrington, Kettering, Rothwell and Wellingborough
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
Simeon Helsdown
Marion Square, Kettering. Age: 36
On 13/01/23 at Field Street, Kettering, were in possession of diamorphine.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £96.
Dylan Bond
Sheep Street, Wellingborough. Age: 20
On 21/12/22 at Raunds assaulted a police officer by beating her.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 60 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £100, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
David Harkins
Hodge Way, Kettering. Age: 41
On 27/06/23 at Kettering stole spirits worth £238 from Sainsbury’s; stole spirits worth £255 from Sainsbury’s.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks. To pay compensation of £255.
Carina Henderson
Nest Farm Crescent, Wellingborough. Age: 34
On 14/10/22 at Kings Lynn stole three bottles of Baileys worth £69 from Sainsbury’s; on 03/10/22 at Kings Lynn stole beauty products worth £64.81 from Boots; on 02/10/22 at Kings Lynn, acting together with another man, stole four bottles of Champagne worth £200 from Sainsbury’s.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation of £333.81, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.
John Johnson
Inwood Close, Corby. Age: 40
On 20/11/21 at Thrapston assaulted a woman by beating her; between 06/12/21 and 11/03/22 at Thrapston pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a woman.
Plea: Not guilty to assault, guilty to harassment. Verdict on assault: Found guilty. Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and carry out 60 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman or attending any address she is known to be residing at. To pay costs of £750 and a victim surcharge of £154.
Robert Gray
Cobden Street, Kettering. Age: 52
On 04/05/23 at Lindsay Street, Kettering, had a lock knife in a public place; on 28/06/23 at Northampton failed to surrender.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for four months and 14 days suspended for 12 months. To carry out 150 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.
Amy Freestone
High Street, Harrington. Age: 30
On 13/04/23 at Rothwell drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 95 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Banned from driving for 26 months. Fined £302, to pay costs of £310 and a victim surcharge of £121.
Gary Fox
Cross Street, Rothwell. Age: 57
On 08/04/23 at Bell Hill, Rothwell, assaulted a man by beating him.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks. Restraining order made banning contact with a named man. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.