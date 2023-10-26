Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Great Oakley, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
Eugene Miles
Aster Road, Kettering. Age: 40
Between 09/03/23 at 14/06/23 at Wellingborough pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a woman by making repeated visits to her home and sending threatening, abusive and insulting messages to her by text, telephone calls and other social media.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman or named organisation and banning going to a named street. To pay costs of £300 and a victim surcharge of £154.
Joshua Sage
Hensman Close, Rushden. Age: 30
On 20/09/23 at Rushden drove a Vauxhall after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 86 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 20 months. Fined £1,000, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £400.
William Green
First Avenue, Wellingborough. Age: 61
On 14/07/22 at Flore caused serious injury to a man by driving without due care and attention.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 160 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Billy Biddle
Briar Road, Kettering. Age: 32
On 16/04/21 at Northampton stole parcels being delivered.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 150 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.
Emil Luniewski
Great Park Street, Wellingborough. Age: 43
On 01/04/23 at Wellingborough assaulted a man by beating him.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £120 and to pay costs of £85.
Navpreet Sidhu
On 07/05/23 at Towcester assaulted a police officer by beating her; on 12/09/23 at Wellingborough assaulted a man by beating him.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 17 weeks suspended for two years. To take part in rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £250.
Leon Bradshaw
Beanfield Avenue, Corby. Age: 20
On 26/06/23 at Corby assaulted a police officer by beating him.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £75. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £30.
Darren Hitches
The Glade, Wellingborough. Age: 43
On 06/06/23 at Northampton assaulted a man by beating him; between 05/06/23 and 13/07/23 at Northampton caused a man to fear that violence would be used against him.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. Restraining order made banning contact with a named man or attending any address he knows he is at. To pay compensation of £500, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.
Felipe Reis
Outfield Close, Great Oakley. Age: 44
On 22/09/23 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 108 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without due care and attention.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 160 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 48 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.