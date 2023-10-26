Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Great Oakley, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Eugene Miles

Aster Road, Kettering. Age: 40

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Court news

Between 09/03/23 at 14/06/23 at Wellingborough pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a woman by making repeated visits to her home and sending threatening, abusive and insulting messages to her by text, telephone calls and other social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman or named organisation and banning going to a named street. To pay costs of £300 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Joshua Sage

Hensman Close, Rushden. Age: 30

On 20/09/23 at Rushden drove a Vauxhall after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 86 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 20 months. Fined £1,000, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £400.

William Green

First Avenue, Wellingborough. Age: 61

On 14/07/22 at Flore caused serious injury to a man by driving without due care and attention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 160 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Billy Biddle

Briar Road, Kettering. Age: 32

On 16/04/21 at Northampton stole parcels being delivered.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 150 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Emil Luniewski

Great Park Street, Wellingborough. Age: 43

On 01/04/23 at Wellingborough assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120 and to pay costs of £85.

Navpreet Sidhu

On 07/05/23 at Towcester assaulted a police officer by beating her; on 12/09/23 at Wellingborough assaulted a man by beating him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 17 weeks suspended for two years. To take part in rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £250.

Leon Bradshaw

Beanfield Avenue, Corby. Age: 20

On 26/06/23 at Corby assaulted a police officer by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £75. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £30.

Darren Hitches

The Glade, Wellingborough. Age: 43

On 06/06/23 at Northampton assaulted a man by beating him; between 05/06/23 and 13/07/23 at Northampton caused a man to fear that violence would be used against him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. Restraining order made banning contact with a named man or attending any address he knows he is at. To pay compensation of £500, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Felipe Reis

Outfield Close, Great Oakley. Age: 44

On 22/09/23 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 108 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without due care and attention.