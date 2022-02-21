Who's been sentenced from Corby, Great Oakley, Kettering and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Jagwinder Dhaliwal

Frith Close, Great Oakley. Age: 44

In court

On 10/12/21 at Kettering drove while disqualified; without insurance; on 28/01/22 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 60 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 15 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Patrick Clinton

Mannock Road, Wellingborough. Age: 24

On 10/10/21 at Croyland Road, Wellingborough, were in possession of a dagger knife; were in possession of cannabis; on 28/01/22 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for four months suspended for 18 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and carry out 40 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Mantas Ragaliauskas

Henshaw Road, Wellingborough. Age: 18

On 10/10/21 at Croyland Road, Wellingborough, were in possession of a combat knife; on 28/01/22 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for four months suspended for 18 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and carry out 40 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Samuel Oppong

Sackville Street, Kettering. Age: 47

On 01/01/22 at Kettering drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 20 months. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Stephen Monahan

Derwent Walk, Corby. Age: 32

On 04/01/22 at Westcott Way, Corby, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 60 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 17 months. Fined £346, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £35.

Finlay Sharples

No fixed address. Age: 38

On 19/12/21 at Wellingborough damaged a police van; with intent to cause a police officer alarm, harassment or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated; assaulted a police officer by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks. To pay compensation of a total of £200.

Russell Taylor

Rockingham Road, Kettering. Age: 42

On 04/06/21 at Gold Street, Kettering, were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour.

Verdict: Proved in absence. Fined £440, to pay costs of £300 and a victim surcharge of £44.

Bernard Hale

No fixed address. Age: 38

On 19/01/22 at Wellingborough Police Station, being a sex offender, failed to comply with notification requirements by failing to notify weekly of his no fixed abode status; on 27/01/22 at Wellingborough Police Station, being a sex offender, failed to comply with notification requirements by failing to notify weekly of his no fixed abode status.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £600, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £60.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.