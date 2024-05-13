Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Great Oakley, Irchester, Kettering and Wellingborough
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
Christo Du Plooy
George Street, Wellingborough. Age: 24
On 30/03/24 at Wellingborough drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 74 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £369, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £148.
Aleksandrs Butjanko
No fixed address. Age: 54
On 28/03/24 at Wellingborough with others stole footwear and clothing worth £82 from Matalan.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities.
Jordan Benford
Gamston Walk, Corby. Age: 31
On 21/04/24 at Weekley drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 71 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; while disqualified; without insurance.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 10 weeks suspended for 12 months. To carry out 180 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for four years. To pay costs of £85.
Jane Hill
Stephenson Way, Corby. Age: 39
On 17/12/23 at Corby stole stock worth about £150 from Tesco; on 15/02/24 at Corby stole clothing worth about £200 from Sports Direct.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £350 and costs of £85.
Dumoluhle Ndlove
Thwaite Close, Great Oakley. Age: 28
On 30/03/24 at Northampton when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed without reasonable excuse to do so.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 40 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 14 months. To pay costs of £85.
Kwadwo Anponseh
London End, Irchester. Age: 41
On 02/04/24 at Wellingborough drove while disqualified; without insurance.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for seven months. Fined £240, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.
Jason Ribchester
No fixed address. Age: 49
On 02/04/24 at Wellingborough stole washing tablets worth £166.50 from Tesco; on 03/04/24 at Wellingborough stole two boxes of bacon worth £84 from Tesco; on 08/04/24 at Wellingborough attempted to steal Twix bars from Tesco; on 14/04/24 at Wellingborough stole washing tablets from Tesco; on 20/04/24 at Wellingborough stole washing tablets from Tesco.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £250.50 and costs of £85.
Andrew Cox
Barnwell Street, Kettering. Age: 39
On 15/01/23 at Kettering assaulted a man, thereby causing him actual bodily harm.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 200 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £1,000.