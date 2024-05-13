Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Great Oakley, Irchester, Kettering and Wellingborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A round-up of sentencings in Northamptonshire

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Christo Du Plooy

George Street, Wellingborough. Age: 24

Court news

On 30/03/24 at Wellingborough drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 74 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £369, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £148.

Aleksandrs Butjanko

No fixed address. Age: 54

On 28/03/24 at Wellingborough with others stole footwear and clothing worth £82 from Matalan.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities.

Jordan Benford

Gamston Walk, Corby. Age: 31

On 21/04/24 at Weekley drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 71 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 10 weeks suspended for 12 months. To carry out 180 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for four years. To pay costs of £85.

Jane Hill

Stephenson Way, Corby. Age: 39

On 17/12/23 at Corby stole stock worth about £150 from Tesco; on 15/02/24 at Corby stole clothing worth about £200 from Sports Direct.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £350 and costs of £85.

Dumoluhle Ndlove

Thwaite Close, Great Oakley. Age: 28

On 30/03/24 at Northampton when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed without reasonable excuse to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 40 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 14 months. To pay costs of £85.

Kwadwo Anponseh

London End, Irchester. Age: 41

On 02/04/24 at Wellingborough drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for seven months. Fined £240, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.

Jason Ribchester

No fixed address. Age: 49

On 02/04/24 at Wellingborough stole washing tablets worth £166.50 from Tesco; on 03/04/24 at Wellingborough stole two boxes of bacon worth £84 from Tesco; on 08/04/24 at Wellingborough attempted to steal Twix bars from Tesco; on 14/04/24 at Wellingborough stole washing tablets from Tesco; on 20/04/24 at Wellingborough stole washing tablets from Tesco.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £250.50 and costs of £85.

Andrew Cox

Barnwell Street, Kettering. Age: 39

On 15/01/23 at Kettering assaulted a man, thereby causing him actual bodily harm.