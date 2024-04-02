Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Great Doddington, Kettering, Rushden and Thrapston

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Ian Jay

Balmoral Avenue, Rushden. Age: 76

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Court news

On 21/04/23 at Rushden breached a sexual harm prevention order; on 09/12/23 at Rushden breached a sexual harm prevention order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Fined £200. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £80.

Ashley Chapman

Jubilee Close, Thrapston. Age: 36

On 16/06/23 at Thrapston assaulted a man by beating him; assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 150 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £100 and costs of £620.

Nathan Hurns

Kathleen Drive, Kettering. Age: 33

On 03/12/23 at Kettering had an offensive weapon, namely an axe, in a public place without reasonable excuse or lawful authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for four months suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Patricia Healy

No fixed address. Age: 52

On 15/08/23 at Corby stole meat and alcohol worth £150 from One Stop; on 16/08/23 at Corby stole alcohol worth £40 from One Stop; on 08/12/23 at Corby stole bacon, ready meals, confectionery and alcohol worth £115 from One Stop; on 12/12/23 at Corby stole meat and alcohol worth £35 from One Stop; on 29/01/24 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Fined £50. To pay compensation of £340 and costs of £85.

Jeremy Stacey

Pennine Way, Kettering. Age: 49

On 09/07/23 at Kettering drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 61 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £162. To pay costs of £310 and a victim surcharge of £65.

Cameron Hadley

St Anthony’s Road, Kettering. Age: 24

Between 11/08/23 and 05/09/23 at Barton Seagrave were concerned in the making of an offer to supply a quantity of methylamphetamine; were concerned in the supplying of a quantity of cannabis resin; on 11/12/23 at Barton Seagrave were in possession of a quantity of cocaine with intent to supply.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 18 months suspended for 24 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and carry out 120 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £620 and a victim surcharge of £187.

Ian Vanbeck

John Gray Road, Great Doddington. Age: 37

On 03/02/22 at Northamptonshire unlawfully and maliciously inflicted grievous bodily harm upon a man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 13 months suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and pay a victim surcharge of £156.

Nino Awad

Inham Close, Corby. Age: 32

On 23/01/24 at Corby had a knife in a public place without good reason or lawful authority.