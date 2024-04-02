Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Great Doddington, Kettering, Rushden and Thrapston
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
Ian Jay
Balmoral Avenue, Rushden. Age: 76
On 21/04/23 at Rushden breached a sexual harm prevention order; on 09/12/23 at Rushden breached a sexual harm prevention order.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £200. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £80.
Ashley Chapman
Jubilee Close, Thrapston. Age: 36
On 16/06/23 at Thrapston assaulted a man by beating him; assaulted a man by beating him.
Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 150 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £100 and costs of £620.
Nathan Hurns
Kathleen Drive, Kettering. Age: 33
On 03/12/23 at Kettering had an offensive weapon, namely an axe, in a public place without reasonable excuse or lawful authority.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for four months suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.
Patricia Healy
No fixed address. Age: 52
On 15/08/23 at Corby stole meat and alcohol worth £150 from One Stop; on 16/08/23 at Corby stole alcohol worth £40 from One Stop; on 08/12/23 at Corby stole bacon, ready meals, confectionery and alcohol worth £115 from One Stop; on 12/12/23 at Corby stole meat and alcohol worth £35 from One Stop; on 29/01/24 at Northampton failed to surrender.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Fined £50. To pay compensation of £340 and costs of £85.
Jeremy Stacey
Pennine Way, Kettering. Age: 49
On 09/07/23 at Kettering drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 61 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £162. To pay costs of £310 and a victim surcharge of £65.
Cameron Hadley
St Anthony’s Road, Kettering. Age: 24
Between 11/08/23 and 05/09/23 at Barton Seagrave were concerned in the making of an offer to supply a quantity of methylamphetamine; were concerned in the supplying of a quantity of cannabis resin; on 11/12/23 at Barton Seagrave were in possession of a quantity of cocaine with intent to supply.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 18 months suspended for 24 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and carry out 120 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £620 and a victim surcharge of £187.
Ian Vanbeck
John Gray Road, Great Doddington. Age: 37
On 03/02/22 at Northamptonshire unlawfully and maliciously inflicted grievous bodily harm upon a man.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 13 months suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and pay a victim surcharge of £156.
Nino Awad
Inham Close, Corby. Age: 32
On 23/01/24 at Corby had a knife in a public place without good reason or lawful authority.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for two months suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and carry out 40 hours of unpaid work. To pay a victim surcharge of £154.