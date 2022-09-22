Who's been sentenced from Corby, Great Doddington, Kettering, Raunds, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Robert Richardson

Kilnway, Wellingborough. Age: 50

Court news

On 31/07/22 at Weekley Wood Justice Centre assaulted a police constable.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £200 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Jonathan Turnbull

Darsdale Drive, Raunds. Age: 25

On 07/03/22 at Rushden drove a vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, in blood, namely 3 micrograms of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £300, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Andrew Page

Earls Barton Road, Great Doddington. Age: 57

On 05/08/22 at Great Doddington damaged a woman’s front door; were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £160. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £43.

Ben Goodfellow

Blinco Road, Rushden. Age: 33

On 12/02/22 at Rushden drove a vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely benzoylecgonine, in blood, namely 516 micrograms of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £369, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £37.

Artti Sharma

St Michaels Road, Kettering. Age: 45

On 19/07/22 at Kettering drove a VW Beetle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 70 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 40 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 18 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Natalie Webb

Dobson Walk, Corby. Age: 32

Between 29/08/21 and 30/08/21 at The Talisman, Corby, stole a handbag and contents belonging to a woman.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £50 and to pay compensation of £350.

Cosmin Duru

Senwick Drive, Wellingborough. Age: 34

On 20/07/22 at Wellingborough drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 94 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 150 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 24 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.