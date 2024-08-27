Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Geddington, Irthlingborough, Rushden and Wellingborough
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
Donna Tee
Chase View Road, Geddington. Age: 42
On 06/02/24 at Northampton drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood, namely 92 milligrammes of alcohol in 100ml of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 15 months. Fined £250, to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £100.
Robert Loboda
Willow Brook Road, Corby. Age: 43
On 14/04/24 at Corby used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £184. To pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £74.
Jason Bradshaw
Laywood Way, Irthlingborough. Age: 35
On 21/06/24 at Wellingborough drove a Mercedes after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £1,000, to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £400.
Kai Smales
Newmarket Close, Corby. Age: 30
On 05/04/21 at Corby made an indecent pseudo-photograph of a child.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 130 hours of unpaid work. To register as a sex offender for five years. To pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £114.
Andrei Cibotar
Burywell Road, Wellingborough. Age: 40
On 09/07/24 at Wellingborough drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 40 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £680, to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £272.
Martin Cullinane
Aintree Drive, Rushden. Age: 52
On 10/07/24 at Rushden drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 16 months. Fined £200, to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £80.
Edgars Garas
Soar Green, Corby. Age: 36
Between 05/08/24 and 08/08/24 at Corby breached a non-molestation order.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £200. To pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £80.