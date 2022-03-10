Who's been sentenced from Corby, Geddington, Higham Ferrers, Islip, Kettering and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Colette Karley

Minerva Way, Wellingborough. Age: 59

In court

On 29/05/21 at Wellingborough were in charge of a dog which was dangerously out of control and injured a person.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months. To pay compensation of £200, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Rares Racasan

Birch Road, Kettering. Age: 34

On 21/01/22 at Kettering drove a BMW after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 101 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 120 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 24 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Macauley Donaldson

Handcross Way, Higham Ferrers. Age: 26

On 25/07/21 at Northampton used towards another threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent to cause them to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £22.

Abbie Bradford

Jubilee Close, Islip. Age: 26

On 22/01/22 at Kettering drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 74 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £461, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £46.

Stelian Hutanu

Mendip Way, Corby. Age: 45

On 10/03/20 at Wellingborough railway station stole 30m to 40m of copper cable to the value of £300 belonging to SPL Power Lines UK.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 180 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £300, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Thomas Murray

Hertford Road, Kettering. Age: 58

On 02/10/21 at Kettering with intent to cause a man harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £50, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Darren Bethel

Kingsthorpe Avenue, Corby. Age: 44

On 16/11/21 at Northampton drove a van while disqualified from driving; without insurance; when no test certificate had been issued.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for four weeks suspended for 12 months. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £100, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Nicole Emmett

Chapel Lane, Geddington. Age: 31

On 01/01/22 at A43, Kettering, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Banned from driving for 18 months. To pay costs of £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.