Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Finedon, Raunds, Rushden and Wellingborough

A round-up of sentencings in Northamptonshire
By Northants Telegraph reporters
Published 10th Aug 2023, 05:00 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 09:38 GMT
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Oliver Evans

Irchester Road, Rushden. Age: 18

On 14/07/23 at Earls Barton had a kitchen knife in a public place without good reason or lawful authority; had a lock knife in a public place without good reason or lawful authority.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 80 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Jordan England

Tanfields Grove, Corby. Age: 26

On 17/09/23 at Corby used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Ellesse Crabtree

Dumble Close, Corby. Age: 25

On 21/10/23 at Northampton drove a Mazda while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months. Banned from driving for 24 months. To pay costs of £85.

Callum Steel

Kilnway, Wellingborough. Age: 20

On 07/10/23 at Wellingborough drove a Seat after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £192, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £77.

John Louden

Hill Street, Raunds. Age: 49

On 08/10/23 at Thrapston drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 104 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 80 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 25 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Radoslaw Korytkowski

Ewenfield Road, Finedon. Age: 31

On 08/08/23 at Finedon were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Travis Pratt

No fixed address. Age: 31

On 11/06/23 at Sainsbury’s, Wellingborough, knowing that payment for fuel was required, dishonestly made off with intent to avoid payment of £82.52; on 26/06/23 at Sainsbury’s Wellingborough, knowing that payment for fuel was required, dishonestly made off with intent to avoid payment of £80.88.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £512. To pay compensation of £163.40, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £205.

Keith Jackson

Beech Road, Rushden. Age: 18

On 09/10/23 at Cambridge Street, Wellingborough, had a lock knife in a public place without good reason or lawful authority.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 180 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.