Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Finedon, Raunds, Rushden and Wellingborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Oliver Evans

Irchester Road, Rushden. Age: 18

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Court news

On 14/07/23 at Earls Barton had a kitchen knife in a public place without good reason or lawful authority; had a lock knife in a public place without good reason or lawful authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 80 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Jordan England

Tanfields Grove, Corby. Age: 26

On 17/09/23 at Corby used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Ellesse Crabtree

Dumble Close, Corby. Age: 25

On 21/10/23 at Northampton drove a Mazda while disqualified; without insurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months. Banned from driving for 24 months. To pay costs of £85.

Callum Steel

Kilnway, Wellingborough. Age: 20

On 07/10/23 at Wellingborough drove a Seat after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £192, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £77.

John Louden

Hill Street, Raunds. Age: 49

On 08/10/23 at Thrapston drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 104 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 80 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 25 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Radoslaw Korytkowski

Ewenfield Road, Finedon. Age: 31

On 08/08/23 at Finedon were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Travis Pratt

No fixed address. Age: 31

On 11/06/23 at Sainsbury’s, Wellingborough, knowing that payment for fuel was required, dishonestly made off with intent to avoid payment of £82.52; on 26/06/23 at Sainsbury’s Wellingborough, knowing that payment for fuel was required, dishonestly made off with intent to avoid payment of £80.88.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Fined £512. To pay compensation of £163.40, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £205.

Keith Jackson

Beech Road, Rushden. Age: 18

On 09/10/23 at Cambridge Street, Wellingborough, had a lock knife in a public place without good reason or lawful authority.