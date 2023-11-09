Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Finedon, Raunds, Rushden and Wellingborough
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
Oliver Evans
Irchester Road, Rushden. Age: 18
On 14/07/23 at Earls Barton had a kitchen knife in a public place without good reason or lawful authority; had a lock knife in a public place without good reason or lawful authority.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 80 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Jordan England
Tanfields Grove, Corby. Age: 26
On 17/09/23 at Corby used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £80. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.
Ellesse Crabtree
Dumble Close, Corby. Age: 25
On 21/10/23 at Northampton drove a Mazda while disqualified; without insurance.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months. Banned from driving for 24 months. To pay costs of £85.
Callum Steel
Kilnway, Wellingborough. Age: 20
On 07/10/23 at Wellingborough drove a Seat after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £192, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £77.
John Louden
Hill Street, Raunds. Age: 49
On 08/10/23 at Thrapston drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 104 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 80 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 25 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Radoslaw Korytkowski
Ewenfield Road, Finedon. Age: 31
On 08/08/23 at Finedon were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.
Travis Pratt
No fixed address. Age: 31
On 11/06/23 at Sainsbury’s, Wellingborough, knowing that payment for fuel was required, dishonestly made off with intent to avoid payment of £82.52; on 26/06/23 at Sainsbury’s Wellingborough, knowing that payment for fuel was required, dishonestly made off with intent to avoid payment of £80.88.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £512. To pay compensation of £163.40, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £205.
Keith Jackson
Beech Road, Rushden. Age: 18
On 09/10/23 at Cambridge Street, Wellingborough, had a lock knife in a public place without good reason or lawful authority.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 180 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.