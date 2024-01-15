Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Finedon, Kettering, Rushton and Weldon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Jordan Brown

Tansor Close, Corby. Age: 32

On 15/07/23 at Castle Bingo, Corby, used towards others threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause them to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Christopher Streather

No fixed address. Age: 48

On 28/12/23 at Kettering used towards a man threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause him to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for two weeks. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Armand Dumi

Lindersmith Close, Weldon. Age: 47

On 31/12/23 at Kettering drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 19 months. Fined £900, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £360.

Robert Rendle

Summerlee Road, Finedon. Age: 39

On 29/03/23 at Wellingborough were in possession of diamorphine.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.

Tom Roberts

Akela Close, Kettering. Age: 41

On 05/10/23 at Hannington when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of blood for a laboratory test failed without reasonable excuse to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 80 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 36 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Linda Smart

Desborough Road, Rushton. Age: 63

On 04/07/23 at Rushton assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman. Fined £288, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £115.

Dean Keirle

Rockingham Road, Kettering. Age: 37

On 16/12/23 at Northampton, being a registered sex offender, failed to comply with notification requirements by failing to register at a local police station on release from prison.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for four weeks. To pay costs of £85.

William Turner

Oakley Road, Corby. Age: 35

On 10/10/21 at Irthlingborough had an offensive weapon, namely a baseball bat, in a public place without lawful authority or reasonable excuse.