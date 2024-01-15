Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Finedon, Kettering, Rushton and Weldon
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
Jordan Brown
Tansor Close, Corby. Age: 32
On 15/07/23 at Castle Bingo, Corby, used towards others threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause them to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Christopher Streather
No fixed address. Age: 48
On 28/12/23 at Kettering used towards a man threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause him to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for two weeks. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.
Armand Dumi
Lindersmith Close, Weldon. Age: 47
On 31/12/23 at Kettering drove while disqualified; without insurance.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 19 months. Fined £900, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £360.
Robert Rendle
Summerlee Road, Finedon. Age: 39
On 29/03/23 at Wellingborough were in possession of diamorphine.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £120. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.
Tom Roberts
Akela Close, Kettering. Age: 41
On 05/10/23 at Hannington when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of blood for a laboratory test failed without reasonable excuse to do so.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 80 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 36 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Linda Smart
Desborough Road, Rushton. Age: 63
On 04/07/23 at Rushton assaulted a woman by beating her.
Plea: Guilty. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman. Fined £288, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £115.
Dean Keirle
Rockingham Road, Kettering. Age: 37
On 16/12/23 at Northampton, being a registered sex offender, failed to comply with notification requirements by failing to register at a local police station on release from prison.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for four weeks. To pay costs of £85.
William Turner
Oakley Road, Corby. Age: 35
On 10/10/21 at Irthlingborough had an offensive weapon, namely a baseball bat, in a public place without lawful authority or reasonable excuse.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks. To pay a victim surcharge of £128.