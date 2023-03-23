Who's been sentenced from Corby, Finedon, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

John Maughan

Newton Road, Rushden. Age: 45

On 28/08/22 at Wellingborough assaulted a woman by beating her; committed an offence while a community order was in force.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 20 weeks. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Dan Tudor

Wood Street, Kettering. Age: 47

Between 01/01/20 and 14/07/21 at Kettering pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a woman.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Jailed for 26 weeks suspended for 52 weeks. To take part in rehabilitation activities and carry out 240 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £2,506 and costs of £620.

Jamie Devenney

No fixed address. Age: 37

On 10/03/23 at Corby were found in the company of a woman which was banned by a restraining order.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 150 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Kerry Andrews

Highfield Road, Kettering. Age: 31

On 11/02/23 at Kettering damaged a man’s door.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £100, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Dean Biddle

Priory Road, Wellingborough. Age: 26

On 07/03/23 at Wellingborough drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 79 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for 18 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and carry out 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 48 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Phillip Leitch

Dumble Close, Corby. Age: 34

On 30/11/22 at Corby assaulted a police officer by beating him; damaged a Fosters beer tap belonging to the Corby Candle; at Kettering assaulted a police officer by beating him; on 01/02/23 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Not guilty to assaults, guilty to criminal damage and fail to surrender. Verdict on assaults: Proved in absence. Jailed for 32 weeks. To pay compensation of £350. Restraining order made banning attending or loitering outside the Corby Candle.

Tamun McGarity

Thrapston Road, Finedon. Age: 34

On 04/12/22 at Wellingborough had in a public place an offensive weapon, namely a breaker bar.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Armands Pundins

Cedar Way, Wellingborough. Age: 40

On 05/11/22 at Wellingborough were in possession of cocaine; were in possession of diamorphine; on 06/03/23 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £700. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £280.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.