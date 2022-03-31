Who's been sentenced from Corby, Finedon, Kettering, Rothwell and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Tim Tomkinson

Washington Square, Kettering. Age: 50

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Court news

Between 01/01/22 and 17/02/22 at Kettering pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a woman by sending her messages on numerous occasions.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman or entering a named street. To pay compensation of £100 and costs of £85.

Paul Ferris

Greenhill Rise, Corby. Age: 33

On 06/03/21 at Corby with intent to cause a police officer harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated; were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £100. To pay costs of £85 and compensation of £50.

Sergejs Baltunovs

Angel Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 34

On 19/02/22 at Wellingborough drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 56 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £800, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £80.

Macqueen Akufo-Addo

St Andrews Crescent, Wellingborough. Age: 43

On 22/02/19 at Northamptonshire committed fraud by false representation by using a bank card belonging to another to withdraw cash, intending to make a gain, namely £300; on 27/02/19 at Northamptonshire committed fraud by false representation by using a bank card belonging to another to withdraw cash, intending to make a gain, namely £300; on 28/02/19 at Northamptonshire committed fraud by false representation by using a bank card belonging to another to withdraw cash, intending to make a gain, namely £300.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Jailed for 30 weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and pay compensation of £900.

Raymond Chuter

Regent Street, Kettering. Age: 25

On 15/03/22 at Kettering were found inside an address in breach of a restraining order; were in possession of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Dean Gray

Mulso Road, Finedon. Age: 33

On 15/03/22 at A6, Irthlingborough, drove a BMW while disqualified from driving; without insurance; were in possession of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks. Banned from driving for 16 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Gary Sanders

West Street, Wellingborough. Age: 44

On 16/09/21 at Wellingborough damaged a man’s mailbox to the value of £300; intentionally delayed a postal packet in the course of its transmission by post.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £300.

Paul Minall

Spencer Street, Rothwell. Age: 54

Between 24/09/20 and 01/10/20 at Irthlingborough harassed or pestered a woman which was banned by a non-molestation order; on 13/09/20 at Northamptonshire sent abusive messages which was banned by a non-molestation order; on 04/09/20 at Northamptonshire sent an abusive message which was banned by a non-molestation order.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Jailed for 30 weeks suspended for 24 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman or entering a named address. To pay costs of £300 and a victim surcharge of £156.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.