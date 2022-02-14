Who's been sentenced from Corby, Finedon, Kettering, Rothwell and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Owen Edwards

Elizabeth Road, Rothwell. Age: 20

In court

On 30/12/21 at Northampton assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £100, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Catalin Stan

Wood Street, Kettering. Age: 37

On 30/12/21 at Kettering drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 76 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 20 months. Fined £276, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Elisha Adams

Brinkhill Walk, Corby. Age: 38

On 01/01/22 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £173, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Paul Ebanks

Barnsley Square, Corby. Age: 50

On 14/06/21 at Corby damaged a windscreen and window of a Northamptonshire Police vehicle; damaged a windscreen of a Northamptonshire Police vehicle.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £200.

Stuart Manning

Robin Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 35

On 31/12/21 at Wellingborough were in possession of a quantity of amphetamine.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £23, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Roland Plators

Lister Road, Wellingborough. Age: 46

On 01/01/22 at Wellingborough assaulted a police officer by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Stephen Coleman

Green Lane, Kettering. Age: 33

On 27/06/20 at Corby with intent to cause a man harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Community order made with an eight-week electronic curfew to stay at home between 9pm and 7am every day. To pay costs of £625 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Robert Aitchison

Linden Avenue, Kettering. Age: 50

On 20/11/21 at Sainsbury’s, Kettering, stole three bottles of whisky worth £297; on 22/11/21 at Sainsbury’s, Kettering, stole three bottles of whisky worth £277.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Dean Gray

Mulso Road, Finedon. Age: 32

On 25/01/22 at Burton Latimer drove without insurance; otherwise than in accordance with a licence; were in possession of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £200, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34. Driving record endorsed with six points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.