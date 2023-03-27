Who's been sentenced from Corby, Finedon, Kettering, Ringstead, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Sophie Eady

Carlow Street, Ringstead. Age: 23

Court news

On 13/01/23 at Wellingborough assaulted a police officer by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120. To pay compensation of £50, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.

Molly Hancox

Purbeck Road, Rushden. Age: 22

On 22/01/23 at Rushden drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 93 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 80 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 23 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Gabriel Vontszemu

Olympic Square, Corby. Age: 42

On 22/01/23 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 69 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £369, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £148.

John Altham

Cross Road, Wellingborough. Age: 35

Between 18/02/21 and 12/03/21 at Rushden sent a woman a still image and four video clips which were, in whole or part, of an indecent or grossly offensive nature for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety; on 07/11/22 at Northampton failed to surrender; on 27/02/23 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Not guilty to malicious communications, guilty to fail to surrender. Verdict on malicious communications: Proved in absence. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 150 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman or entering a named road. Fined £60, to pay costs of £400 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Jason Walpole

Leicester Street, Kettering. Age: 52

On 27/08/22 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 122 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. Banned from driving for 30 months. To pay costs of £240 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Glen Foley

Kelvin Grove, Corby. Age: 49

On 25/01/23 at Corby supplied a quantity of diazepam tablets to a man.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80. To pay costs of £105 and a victim surcharge of £32.

Gibson Mabvure

Milner Road, Finedon. Age: 31

On 27/08/22 at Finedon drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 57 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; otherwise than in accordance with a licence; failed to stop on being required to do so by a constable in uniform.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 39 months. Fined £320 and to pay a victim surcharge of £128.

Jaydn McVeigh

Denmark Close, Corby. Age: 23

Between 13/10/22 and 29/10/22 at Corby stole money to the value of £1,893 belonging to Morrisons.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 80 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £1,893, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.