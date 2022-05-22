Who's been sentenced from Corby, Finedon, Kettering, Raunds, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Alex Bendon

Medway Drive, Wellingborough. Age: 28

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Court news

On 18/04/22 at A14 drove a Renault after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £480, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.

Callum Dennison

Brook Street, Raunds. Age: 33

On 23/12/21 at Kettering were in possession of a small bag of cannabis; were in possession of a small bag of cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £1,000, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £100.

Francis Nunoo

Oxford Street, Finedon. Age: 47

On 18/04/22 at Overstone drove a Citroen after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 63 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; failed to stop after an accident where damage was caused to another vehicle.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 19 months. Fined £200, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Chereen Scotland

Midland Road, Wellingborough. Age: 25

On 04/08/19 at Wellingborough assaulted a police officer by beating him; on 22/01/20 at Cambridge Street, Wellingborough, had without good reason or lawful authority an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely scissors; on 19/09/21 at Midland Road, Wellingborough, committed an act outraging public decency, namely having sexual intercourse outside Union.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 26 weeks.

Patrick Devlin

Ibsen Walk, Corby. Age: 50

On 21/03/22 at Corby were in possession of a small quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £46, to pay costs of £20 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Danielle Seaman

Bath Road, Kettering. Age: 35

On 06/05/22 at Kettering were in possession of five wraps of cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Kieran Foster

Hayway, Rushden. Age: 27

On 02/06/21 at Rushden assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 80 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order made banning contact with a named person or visiting a named address. To pay costs of £150 and a victim surcharge of £95.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.