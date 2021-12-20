Who's been sentenced from Corby, Finedon, Kettering, Oundle, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Brett Bradshaw

West Villa Road, Wellingborough. Age: 39

In court

Between 20/07/21 and 10/09/21 his course of conduct amounted to stalking and caused a woman to fear, on at least two occasions, that violence would be used against her.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 24 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. Restraining order made banning contact with two named people or visiting two named streets. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Jayden Carter

Headingley Road, Rushden. Age: 22

On 09/10/21 at Rushden when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 20 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Shanice Clayton

Carlton Street, Kettering. Age: 26

On 23/10/21 at Wellingborough were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Kevin Jordan

Wakerley Close, Oundle. Age: 41

On 27/10/21 at Oundle damaged the wing mirror of a man’s car; used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour; on 12/10/21 at Oundle stole a woman’s CCTV camera.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for three months. To pay compensation of a total of £144.

Joanne Morton

Corn Mill Close, Wellingborough. Age: 44

On 25/07/21 at Wellingborough assaulted a police officer by beating him; assaulted a police officer by beating him; on 19/11/21 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for seven days suspended for 12 months. To pay a victim surcharge of £128.

Jason Saddler

Laws Lane, Finedon. Age: 22

On 07/07/20 at Finedon were in possession of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £75. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Oluwasanmi Akinlade

Mallery Close, Rushden. Age: 28

On 30/11/21 at Wellingborough drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Banned from driving for 41 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Aurel Grijuc

Hazelwood Road, Corby. Age: 45

On 08/07/21 at Corby assaulted a woman.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £500. To pay compensation of £400, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £50.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.