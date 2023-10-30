Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Finedon, Kettering, Oundle and Wellingborough
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
Graham Boyle
North Street, Oundle. Age: 55
On 24/09/23 at Oundle drove a Citroen while disqualified; without insurance.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £240. Driving record endorsed with six points. To pay costs of £85.
Mark Reynolds
Havelock Street, Kettering. Age: 45
On 07/10/23 at Kettering attended an address and attempted to contact a woman which was banned by a non-molestation order; on 29/09/23 at Kettering attended an address which was banned by a non-molestation order.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 120 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman or going to a named street. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Stephen Seymour
Brinsley Green, Corby. Age: 39
On 08/10/23 at Corby drove while disqualified; without insurance.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £768. Banned from driving for nine months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £307.
Colton Cross
Catchpole Close, Corby. Age: 24
On 21/12/22 at Corby assaulted a police officer by beating and the offence was racially aggravated.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £120. To pay compensation of £100 and a victim surcharge of £48.
Nathan Smith
Bronte Court, Wellingborough. Age: 28
On 03/12/22 at Northamptonshire sent a message to a woman which was banned by a restraining order.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £80. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £32.
Olivia Scaman
Swinburne Road, Wellingborough. Age: 23
On 07/05/23 at Wellingborough damaged a woman’s vehicle to the value of £504.39.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation of £504.39, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.
Ian Freeman
Dulley Avenue, Wellingborough. Age: 67
On 28/09/23 at Wellingborough were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £40. To pay costs of £85.
Karl Taylor
Mulso Road, Finedon. Age: 47
On 02/09/23 at Kettering when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of blood for a laboratory test failed to do so.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and an electronic curfew for eight weeks. Banned from driving for 17 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Jamie Cullen
Ashdown Place, Corby. Age: 32
On 03/10/23 at Corby made a phone call to a woman which was of an indecent or grossly offensive nature for the purpose of causing anxiety or distress, while on a suspended sentence.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 20 weeks. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman or entering a named street. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.