Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Finedon, Kettering, Oundle and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Graham Boyle

North Street, Oundle. Age: 55

On 24/09/23 at Oundle drove a Citroen while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £240. Driving record endorsed with six points. To pay costs of £85.

Mark Reynolds

Havelock Street, Kettering. Age: 45

On 07/10/23 at Kettering attended an address and attempted to contact a woman which was banned by a non-molestation order; on 29/09/23 at Kettering attended an address which was banned by a non-molestation order.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 120 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman or going to a named street. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Stephen Seymour

Brinsley Green, Corby. Age: 39

On 08/10/23 at Corby drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £768. Banned from driving for nine months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £307.

Colton Cross

Catchpole Close, Corby. Age: 24

On 21/12/22 at Corby assaulted a police officer by beating and the offence was racially aggravated.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120. To pay compensation of £100 and a victim surcharge of £48.

Nathan Smith

Bronte Court, Wellingborough. Age: 28

On 03/12/22 at Northamptonshire sent a message to a woman which was banned by a restraining order.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £32.

Olivia Scaman

Swinburne Road, Wellingborough. Age: 23

On 07/05/23 at Wellingborough damaged a woman’s vehicle to the value of £504.39.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation of £504.39, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Ian Freeman

Dulley Avenue, Wellingborough. Age: 67

On 28/09/23 at Wellingborough were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £40. To pay costs of £85.

Karl Taylor

Mulso Road, Finedon. Age: 47

On 02/09/23 at Kettering when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of blood for a laboratory test failed to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and an electronic curfew for eight weeks. Banned from driving for 17 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Jamie Cullen

Ashdown Place, Corby. Age: 32

On 03/10/23 at Corby made a phone call to a woman which was of an indecent or grossly offensive nature for the purpose of causing anxiety or distress, while on a suspended sentence.