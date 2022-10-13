Who's been sentenced from Corby, Finedon, Kettering, Mawsley and Rushden

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Susan Rickman

Rose Hill Way, Mawsley. Age: 69

Court news

Between 25/12/21 and 08/03/22 at Kettering pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a woman by attending her address, phoning her and messaging her on multiple occasions.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months. Restraining order made banning contact with six named people and entering a named street. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £22.

Lee Osborne

Dell Place, Rushden. Age: 24

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 05/05/22 at Higham Ferrers assaulted a woman by beating her; assaulted a woman by beating her; on 07/05/22 at Wellingborough with intent to cause a special constable harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated; assaulted a police officer by beating him.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Jailed for 42 weeks suspended for two years. To take part in rehabilitation activities and complete 150 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order made banning contact with two named women and going to two named addresses. To pay compensation of £150, costs of £500 and a victim surcharge of £156.

Simon Rock

Kingsley Avenue, Kettering. Age: 30

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 15/01/21 at Rockingham Road, Kettering, with intent to cause a person harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months. To pay compensation of £200, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £22.

Dean Buzzard

Boughton Place, Corby. Age: 41

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 06/08/22 at Oakley Road, Corby, drove a Voi scooter after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 85 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 17 months. Fined £750, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £300.

Rui Camacho

High Street, Rushden. Age: 32

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 07/08/22 at Wellingborough drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 14 months. Fined £436, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £174.

Dylan Way

Grangeway, Rushden. Age: 19

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 06/08/22 at Rushden had an offensive weapon, namely an extendable baton, in a public place.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 50 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Sejomon Jose

Atkinson Drive, Kettering. Age: 37

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 07/08/22 at Rothwell Road, Kettering, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed without reasonable excuse to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 80 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 17 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Michal Drag

Cromer Road, Finedon. Age: 40

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 28/04/22 at Wellingborough drove a Jaguar after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 83 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Banned from driving for 36 months. Fined £162, to pay costs of £205 and a victim surcharge of £34.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Advertisement Hide Ad