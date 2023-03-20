Who's been sentenced from Corby, Finedon, Kettering and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Anne Pettit

Church Street, Finedon. Age: 63

Court news

On 05/03/23 at Kettering when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of blood for a laboratory test failed to do so; at Irthlingborough drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. Banned from driving for four years. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Arturs Rancans

Dulley Avenue, Wellingborough. Age: 34

On 05/11/22 at Wellingborough were in possession of cocaine; were in possession of diamorphine.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £61, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £24.

Danny Feeley

Eastbrook, Corby. Age: 18

On 28/08/81 at Corby had in a public place an imitation firearm, namely a BB gun.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £123, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Bailey Neil

North Cape Walk, Corby. Age: 19

On 28/08/81 at Corby had in a public place an imitation firearm, namely a BB gun.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £276, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Joji John

Backley Close, Kettering. Age: 47

On 15/01/23 at Kettering when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so; drove without insurance; otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 16 months. Fined £784, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £314.

Leon Wykes

HMP Peterborough. Age: 23

On 27/09/22 at Kettering General Hospital assaulted a hospital security guard; assaulted a nurse; assaulted a police officer.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £150.

Ryan Carmichael

Todmorden Close, Corby. Age: 29

On 09/10/22 at George Street, Corby, resisted a constable in the execution of his duty; at Turner Road, Corby, with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour; on 05/12/22 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 80 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Gemma Belton

Steyning Close, Corby. Age: 41

On 14/05/22 at Corby damaged a woman’s door and doorbell; used towards a woman threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause them to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Restraining order made banning contact with a named person. To pay compensation of £200, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.