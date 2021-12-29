Who's been sentenced from Corby, Finedon, Irchester, Kettering and Rushden

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Joseph Welsh

Grafton Road, Rushden. Age: 25

In court

On 01/11/21 at Rushden when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Craig Jacquest

Wollaston Road, Irchester. Age: 24

On 07/08/21 at Wellingborough were in possession of cocaine; were in possession of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Nathan Jones

Naseby Road, Kettering. Age: 24

On 04/11/21 at Kettering drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 49 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without due care and attention.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 16 months. Fined £176, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

David Harkins

Kingsthorpe Avenue, Corby. Age: 40

On 25/07/21 at Sainsbury’s Kettering stole whisky worth £220; on 03/12/21 at Northampton failed to surrender; on 24/11/21 at Sainsbury’s Kettering stole whisky worth £198; on 18/11/21 at Sainsbury’s Kettering stole whisky worth £237; on 19/11/21 at Sainsbury’s Kettering stole whisky worth £243; on 22/11/21 at Sainsbury’s Kettering stole whisky worth £198; on 23/11/21 at Sainsbury’s Kettering stole whisky worth £224.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Banned from Sainsbury’s in Rockingham Road, Kettering, for six months. To pay compensation of a total of £500, costs of £70 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Danut Stana

Worksop Gardens, Corby. Age: 28

On 03/11/21 at Kettering drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 80 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for six months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Creena Jones

Hooke Close, Corby. Age: 51

On 11/08/21 at Kettering when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Banned from driving for 36 months. Fined £230, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Jodie-Lee Gaffney

Rockingham Close, Kettering. Age: 23

On 21/09/21 at Silver Street, Kettering, were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £53, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Tyler Groom

Harrowden Road, Finedon. Age: 19

On 31/07/21 at Finedon assaulted a man by beating him; damaged a man’s window.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 150 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £1,000, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.