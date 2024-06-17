Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Finedon, Higham Ferrers, Kettering and Wellingborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A round-up of sentencings in Northamptonshire

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Tatenda Gunda

Borough Court, Higham Ferrers. Age: 35

Court news

On 05/05/24 at Northampton drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 57 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 14 months. Fined £500, to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £200.

Jasmin Cain

Waverley Drive, Wellingborough. Age: 31

On 10/12/23 at Higham Ferrers, stole washing products and chocolate worth £20 from Co-op.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months. To pay compensation of £20 and costs of £85.

Carina Henderson

York Road, Wellingborough. Age: 35

On 30/11/23 at Wellingborough stole items worth £145 from B&Q; on 08/04/24 at Northampton failed to surrender; on 13/05/24 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85.

Ryan Perkins

Whitsundale Close, Finedon. Age: 24

On 09/02/24 at Wellingborough used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour; assaulted a police officer by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £280. To pay compensation of £100 and a surcharge of £112.

Dharmin Desai

Southgate Drive, Kettering. Age: 37

On 23/02/24 at Kettering used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a man to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used; used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a man to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Fined £120. To pay compensation of £200 and a surcharge of £114.

Darren Little

Wellington Street, Kettering. Age: 42

On 06/04/24 at Kettering assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £50, costs of £85 and a surcharge of £114.

Alikss Laudins

Livingstone Road, Corby. Age: 19

On 09/04/24 at Corby had a bladed article in a public place without good reason or lawful authority.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for two years. To carry out 250 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £154.

Robert Materac

Masefield Close, Wellingborough. Age: 46

On 06/10/23 at Wellingborough caused serious injury to a man by driving without due care and attention.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for two years. To carry out 250 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 12 months. To pay costs of £310 and a surcharge of £154.