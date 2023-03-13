Who's been sentenced from Corby, Finedon, Higham Ferrers and Kettering

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Connor Tough

Anne Close, Higham Ferrers. Age: 20

Court news

On 31/12/22 at Higham Ferrers were in possession of cannabis; at Rushden drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence; without insurance; on 16/02/23 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for six months. Fined £240, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.

Larissa Jackson

Eastfield Crescent, Finedon. Age: 35

On 31/08/22 at Finedon assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman or entering a named shop. To pay compensation of £100 and costs of £780.

Jonas Henriques

Albert Street, Kettering. Age: 33

On 25/11/22 at Kettering drove a Vauxhall after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 97 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with a 120-day alcohol abstinence requirement. Banned from driving for 28 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Brian Henderson

Waverley Avenue, Corby. Age: 48

On 28/11/22 at Corby when suspected of having been in charge of a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for six months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Benjamin Smith

No fixed address. Age: 33

On 30/08/22 at London Road, Kettering, stole chocolate worth £100 from the Co-op; on 20/01/23 at Kettering were in possession of cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £100.

Joanne Hargin

Dorking Walk, Corby. Age: 34

On 19/08/22 at Corby assaulted a police officer by kicking and spitting at him; on 12/07/22 at Corby assaulted a man by punching him and hitting him with a bottle; assaulted a man by beating him; damaged a woman’s fencing and paddling pool; on 13/10/22 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £350, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Brian Rolston

HMP Stocken. Age: 41

On 11/12/22 at Corby assaulted a police officer by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for two weeks. To pay compensation of £250.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.