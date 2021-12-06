Who's been sentenced from Corby, Ecton, Kettering, Raunds, Ringstead, Rothwell and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Nicholas Hunt

Harcourt Street, Raunds. Age: 29

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In court

On 05/10/21 at Wellingborough were in possession of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £400, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £40.

James Clark

George Street, Wellingborough. Age: 45

On 25/10/21 at Wellingborough drove a Fiat after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 81 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 36 months. Fined £355, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £36.

Luke Spick

West Street, Ecton. Age: 29

On 16/10/21 at Ecton drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 89 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; otherwise than in accordance with a licence; at Northampton were in possession of cocaine; breached a suspended sentence.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 18 weeks. Banned from driving for 36 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Connor Booth

Nansen Close, Rothwell. Age: 24

On 09/08/2020 at Dalkeith Place, Kettering, used or threatened unlawful violence towards members of the public and his conduct was such as would cause a person of reasonable firmness present at the scene to fear for his personal safety.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 180 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £210 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Justina Navikiene

Bennett Road, Corby. Age: 28

On 06/08/21 at A43, Kettering, drove a BMW after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 91 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 60 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 24 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

John Bruce

Burnell Close, Ringstead. Age: 59

On 21/11/20 at Ringstead caused to be sent a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character; on 30/11/20 at Ringstead caused to be sent a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Samantha Gillespie

Waver Close, Corby. Age: 30

On 25/09/21 at Corby had a kitchen knife in a public place.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Colin Ashworth

Broadway, Kettering. Age: 39

On 04/02/21 at Kettering assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 80 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £620 and victim surcharge of £95.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.