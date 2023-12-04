Who’s been sentenced from Corby, East Carlton, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Steven Fitzsimons

East Carlton Park, East Carlton. Age: 35

Court news

On 29/08/23 at East Carlton took a vehicle without the consent of the owner; drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for two weeks. Driving record endorsed with six points. Fined £160, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Mark Auty

Bishops Drive, Kettering. Age: 20

On 08/04/23 at Horsemarket, Kettering, had a bladed article, namely a knife, in a public place and threatened another person with it.

Plea: Guilty. Detention in a young offender institution for 12 months, suspended for 18 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and carry out 120 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £425 and a victim surcharge of £187.

Daniel Carruthers

Duck Street, Rushden. Age: 42

Between 15/02/23 and 06/06/23 at Corby pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a man; were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Restraining order made banning contact with a named man or entering a named street. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Lee Mitchell

Scotter Walk, Corby. Age: 36

On 13/08/23 at Corby stole goods worth about £70 from Tesco; on 03/09/23 at Corby stole goods worth about £50 from Tesco; on 10/08/23 at Northampton damaged a wall belonging to Northampton Probation Office to the value of about £100.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 24 months. To pay compensation of £220.

Nicola Hammond

Stephenson Way, Corby. Age: 60

On 05/09/23 at Kettering were in possession of heroin; were in possession of cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.

Daniel Brown

Shakespeare Road, Wellingborough. Age: 41

On 01/05/23 at Wellingborough assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.

Alan Kenrick

Shire Road, Corby. Age: 50

On 14/11/23 at Corby assaulted a police officer by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation of £50, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Zsolt Kis

Landseer Court, Corby. Age: 51

Between 09/05/22 and 15/05/22 at Corby pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the stalking of a woman.