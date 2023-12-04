Who’s been sentenced from Corby, East Carlton, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
Steven Fitzsimons
East Carlton Park, East Carlton. Age: 35
On 29/08/23 at East Carlton took a vehicle without the consent of the owner; drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; without insurance.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for two weeks. Driving record endorsed with six points. Fined £160, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.
Mark Auty
Bishops Drive, Kettering. Age: 20
On 08/04/23 at Horsemarket, Kettering, had a bladed article, namely a knife, in a public place and threatened another person with it.
Plea: Guilty. Detention in a young offender institution for 12 months, suspended for 18 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and carry out 120 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £425 and a victim surcharge of £187.
Daniel Carruthers
Duck Street, Rushden. Age: 42
Between 15/02/23 and 06/06/23 at Corby pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a man; were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Restraining order made banning contact with a named man or entering a named street. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Lee Mitchell
Scotter Walk, Corby. Age: 36
On 13/08/23 at Corby stole goods worth about £70 from Tesco; on 03/09/23 at Corby stole goods worth about £50 from Tesco; on 10/08/23 at Northampton damaged a wall belonging to Northampton Probation Office to the value of about £100.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 24 months. To pay compensation of £220.
Nicola Hammond
Stephenson Way, Corby. Age: 60
On 05/09/23 at Kettering were in possession of heroin; were in possession of cocaine.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £120. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.
Daniel Brown
Shakespeare Road, Wellingborough. Age: 41
On 01/05/23 at Wellingborough assaulted a woman by beating her.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £120. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.
Alan Kenrick
Shire Road, Corby. Age: 50
On 14/11/23 at Corby assaulted a police officer by beating her.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation of £50, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.
Zsolt Kis
Landseer Court, Corby. Age: 51
Between 09/05/22 and 15/05/22 at Corby pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the stalking of a woman.
Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 24 months. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman. To pay costs of £310 and a victim surcharge of £128.