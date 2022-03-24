Who's been sentenced from Corby, Earls Barton, Rothwell, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

James Garrett

High Street, Rushden. Age: 23

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In court

On 10/02/22 at Raunds drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 55 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 36 months. Fined £1,208, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £121.

Sylvia Edmonds

Gannet Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 35

On 14/02/20 at Wellingborough stole groceries worth £30 from the Co-op.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation of £30, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £22.

Daniel Iacob

Albert Road, Wellingborough. Age: 41

On 08/03/22 at Northampton when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so; drove without insurance; otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 20 weeks. Banned from driving for four years. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Lee Mitchell

Culross Walk, Corby. Age: 35

On 28/09/21 at Corby stole goods worth about £100 from Matalan; on 02/07/21 at Kettering stole items worth about £400 from TK Maxx; on 02/09/21 at Corby stole Roblox sets worth £160 from Tesco; on 16/10/21 at Corby stole food worth £40.79 from BP Fourways.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 20 weeks. To pay compensation of £700.79.

Neville Langley

Washbrook Road, Rushden. Age: 33

On 31/01/22 at Irthlingborough assaulted a police officer by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 50 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £95.

Melissa Goode

Hawkins Close, Rothwell. Age: 38

On 11/02/22 at Rothwell when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 14 months. Fined £896, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £90.

John Burgess

Short Stocks, Rushden. Age: 33

On 08/03/22 at Wellingborough drove while disqualified; without insurance; were in possession of a lock knife; were in possession of a lock knife.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 34 weeks. Banned from driving for 29 months.

Oliver Love

Park Close, Earls Barton. Age: 31

On 01/10/21 at Earls Barton assaulted a man; on 16/09/21 at Earls Barton pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a woman.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman or attending a named street. Fined £750. To pay compensation of a total of £300, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.