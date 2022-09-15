Who's been sentenced from Corby, Earls Barton, Raunds, Rothwell, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Richard Normoyle

No fixed address. Age: 52

Court news

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On 25/10/20 at Wellingborough committed fraud by false representation by producing a bank card to purchase goods, intending to make a gain of goods to the value of £42.98.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Jailed for six months. To pay compensation of £50.

Karl Hughes

Manor House Close, Earls Barton. Age: 35

On 21/10/21 at Wellingborough drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 47 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Proved in absence. Banned from driving for three years. Fined £500, to pay costs of £620 and a victim surcharge of £50.

Alan McLoud

Havelock Street, Wellingborough. Age: 53

On 20/12/21 at Wellingborough stole a pair of sunglasses belonging to Specsavers.

Verdict: Proved in absence. Discharged conditionally for six months. To pay compensation of £69, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £22.

Craig Jacquest

Poppy Drive, Raunds. Age: 25

On 30/07/22 at Raunds assaulted a man by beating him; assaulted a man by beating him; assaulted a woman by beating her; damaged a woman’s security light to the value of £100.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks. To pay compensation of £400, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Henry Elliott

Pages Walk, Corby. Age: 45

On 16/07/22 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 101 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 25 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Martyn Barnes

Albion Place, Rushden. Age: 36

On 17/07/22 at College Street, Rushden, used towards another threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause those persons to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £666, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £266.

Stephen Saunders

Scott Avenue, Rothwell. Age: 41

On 12/02/22 at Kettering drove a VW when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, in blood, namely 7.7 micrograms of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.