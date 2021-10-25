Who's been sentenced from Corby, Earls Barton, Kettering, Walgrave and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Gavin Johnston

Nest Farm Crescent, Wellingborough. Age: 37

In court

On 11/08/21 at Wellingborough assaulted a man by beating him; assaulted a woman by beating her; were in breach of a suspended sentence.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Jailed for 20 weeks. To pay costs of £400, compensation of £15 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Richard McCreery

Tunwell Lane, Corby. Age: 58

On 30/04/21 at Corby threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards a man with intent to cause him to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against him.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £150.

Sara Wright

Wellington Street, Kettering. Age: 43

On 23/04/21 at Kettering stole a woman’s bank card; committed fraud by false representation by presenting a bank card not in her name to purchase goods worth £35.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. To pay compensation of £100 and costs of £105.

Clarke Ball

Pages Walk, Corby. Age: 22

On 05/09/21 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 63 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £340, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Gene Kennedy

Garner Lane, Earls Barton. Age: 18

On 12/06/21 at Northampton had a knife in a public place.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for six months suspended for 24 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Chloe Levett

Langham Place, Walgrave. Age: 36

On 02/09/21 at Brixworth drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 48 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Samuel Chester

Connaught Street, Kettering. Age: 31

On 12/09/21 at A6 Burton Latimer drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £440, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £44.

Andrew Thompson

Market Place, Kettering. Age: 47

On 09/10/21 at Kettering were in contact with a woman which was prohibited by a restraining order.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.