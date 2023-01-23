The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Matthew Key

Wellingborough Road, Rushden. Age: 27

Court news

On 28/12/20 at Corby sent a man a Facebook message which conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety; threatened a man that he would damage his car windows.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £466, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £47.

Troy Johnston

Berrymoor Road, Wellingborough. Age: 31

On 18/09/22 at M1, Northampton, drove a Citroen after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 77 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 60 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 40 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Daniel Montgomery

Waver Close, Corby. Age: 35

On 09/06/22 at Corby damaged a man’s pair of shorts; assaulted a man by beating him; on 08/07/22 at Northampton failed to surrender; on 08/06/22 at Corby assaulted a man by beating him; on 11/09/22 at Corby assaulted a man by beating him; on 14/06/22 at Corby damaged a pool table at The Domino.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 30 weeks suspended for 18 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £1,000 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £624.

Irina Muraru

Scarborough Walk, Corby. Age: 47

On 12/12/22 at Corby drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £522, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £209. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Alexandru-Gabriel Motfolea

Westfields Road, Corby. Age: 28

On 07/01/23 at Corby took a Vauxhall without the owner’s consent; drove without insurance; while disqualified.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and carry out 80 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 27 months and 14 days. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Fanica Preda

Westfield Road, Wellingborough. Age: 46

On 16/11/22 at Northampton contacted a woman which was banned by a restraining order.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Jailed for 10 weeks. To pay costs of £300 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Harnak Kandola

Cleveland Avenue, Kettering. Age: 34

On 10/01/23 at Kettering drove a Jaguar after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 97 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 150 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 28 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Toni Brown

Townley Way, Earls Barton. Age: 39

On 10/11/22 at Earls Barton drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 89 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 22 months. Fined £207, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £83.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

