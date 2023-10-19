News you can trust since 1897
Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Earls Barton, Kettering and Wellingborough

A round-up of sentencings in Northamptonshire
By Northants Telegraph reporters
Published 10th Aug 2023, 05:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 10:14 BST
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Debbie Noone

Manor Road, Earls Barton. Age: 38

On 23/07/23 at Northampton assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 50 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £200.

Leah Churchill

Walsingham Avenue, Kettering. Age: 35

On 10/09/23 at Kettering town centre were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Ashley Gent

Irthlingborough Road North, Wellingborough. Age: 33

On 10/09/23 at Wellingborough drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 99 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 80 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 25 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Brian Turner

Lake Drive, Corby. Age: 48

On 13/03/23 at Corby displayed any writing, sign or other visible representation which was threatening or abusive; with intent to cause a woman harassment, alarm or distress displayed any writing, sign or other visible representation which was threatening, abusive or insulting.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £984. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £394.

Kes Thompson

Mill Road, Kettering. Age: 18

On 27/09/23 at Corby damaged a window and bedroom walls.

Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £100.

Connor Holland

No fixed address. Age: 28

On 21/09/23 at Wellingborough stole items worth £80 from Tesco; on 24/09/23 at Wellingborough stole items worth £72 from Tesco; stole items worth £26.35 from Morrisons; on 29/09/23 at Wellingborough were in possession of heroin.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks. To pay compensation of £178.35.

Josh Turner

Rockingham Close, Kettering. Age: 29

On 27/06/23 at A14, Rothwell, drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Ashton Minter

Kingsway, Wellingborough. Age: 29

On 27/08/23 at Wellingborough assaulted a police officer by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £666. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £266.

David Gavan

St Saviour’s Road, Kettering. Age: 56

On 09/09/23 at Kettering in a public place had an offensive weapon, namely a snooker cue, without lawful authority or reasonable excuse.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.