Who's been sentenced from Corby, Earls Barton, Kettering and Wellingborough

In court

By Northants Telegraph reporters
Published 31st Mar 2022, 05:00 BST- 3 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 08:39 BST

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Lee Rogers

Boddington Road, Kettering. Age: 49

On 24/02/23 at Kettering drove a Vauxhall after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 104 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 26 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Jordan Seymour

Lapland Walk, Corby. Age: 29

On 08/07/22 at Corby were in possession of a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of a gas, namely CS.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £32.

Gregory McKenzie

King Street, Earls Barton. Age: 58

On 14/01/23 at Rushden damaged a man’s window; made a threat to kill another person; had in a public place an offensive weapon, namely a metal wheel wrench; damaged a man’s car.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 months suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. Restraining order made banning contact with two named people or attending a named address. To pay compensation of £300, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £187.

Patrick Guynes

Highfield Road, Kettering. Age: 31

On 16/12/22 at Northamptonshire made contact with a woman which was banned by a restraining order.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £47. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £19.

Mourad Megahed

Crome Close, Wellingborough. Age: 43

On 28/02/23 at Northampton drove a VW after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 51 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 36 months. Fined £646, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £258.

Kory Gilmour

North Road, Earls Barton. Age: 23

On 02/03/23 at A45, Irchester, drove an Audi after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 43 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £461, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £184.

Justin Haines

Gisburne Road, Wellingborough. Age: 36

On 08/01/23 at Wellingborough assaulted a woman.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120 and to pay a victim surcharge of £48.

William Healey

Rockingham Road, Kettering. Age: 21

On 14/08/22 at Wellingborough obstructed a police officer in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80 and to pay a victim surcharge of £32.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

You can read more about what to expect if you have appeared in court on the IPSO website HERE.