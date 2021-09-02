Who's been sentenced from Corby, Earls Barton, Kettering and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Petru Curmei

Grendon Avenue, Corby. Age: 22

In court

On 28/07/21 at Burton Latimer drove a BMW while disqualified; without insurance; obstructed a police officer; on 09/08/21 at Kettering drove a Range Rover whilst disqualified; without insurance; on 16/02/21 at Corby drove a Jaguar without insurance; on 10/09/20 at Kettering used a Mercedes otherwise than in accordance with a licence; were in possession of a substance believed to be cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 20 weeks. Banned from driving for 36 months. To pay a victim surcharge of £128.

Georgia Kelly

Norton Road, Corby. Age: 36

On 10/06/20 at Tesco, Corby, committed fraud by presenting a stolen card as a bank card she was entitled to use, intending to make a gain, namely items worth £38.95.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Fined £54, to pay costs of £210 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Reece Hawkins

Osprey Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 24

On 11/07/21 at Northampton damaged a woman’s TV and wall.

Plea: Guilty. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman or visiting a named address. Fined £60. To pay compensation of £100, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Grigore Miclaus

Bede Close, Corby. Age: 28

On 28/05/21 at Kettering when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so; drove whilst disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 18 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and complete 120 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 48 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Jordan Graver

Central Avenue, Kettering. Age: 23

On 25/07/21 at Kettering used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £206. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

David Witkowski

Skagerrak Close, Corby. Age: 23

On 26/07/21 at Rushton drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 78mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 20 months. Fined £480, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.

Sergiu Bolha

High Street, Earls Barton. Age: 32

On 26/07/21 at Wellingborough drove whilst disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for nine months. Fined £861, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £86.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.