Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Earls Barton, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Rothwell and Wellingborough
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
Andrew Wright
Oak Road, Kettering. Age: 43
On 03/11/23 at Kettering when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed without reasonable excuse to do so; drove without insurance; otherwise than in accordance with a licence; on 20/11/23 at Northampton failed to surrender.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 36 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Dylon McGregor
Dumble Close, Corby. Age: 32
On 08/09/23 at Corby stole alcohol and food worth £669.60 from Tesco; on 04/10/23 at Corby stole sandwiches worth £20 from Greggs; on 08/10/23 at Corby stole produce worth £200 from Tesco; on 01/11/23 at Corby stole seven bottles of Smirnoff vodka worth £457.27 from Tesco.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks. To pay compensation of £1,346.
Mohammed Din
Kestrel Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 44
On 08/07/23 at Wellingborough assaulted a woman by beating her.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £75, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Jane Hill
Stephenson Way, Corby. Age: 39
On 15/08/23 at Corby stole items from Co-op; on 19/12/23 at Northampton failed to surrender.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £45.
Shannon Walkling
Oxford Street, Rothwell. Age: 23
On 23/12/23 at Rothwell assaulted a police officer by beating him.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £120. To pay compensation of £50, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.
Phillip Leitch
No fixed address. Age: 35
On 10/01/24 at Corby stole a manscaper shaver worth £95 from Tesco; on 12/01/24 at Corby stole meat and alcohol worth £100 from M&S; on 13/01/24 at Corby stole alcohol worth £105 from Tesco; on 17/01/24 at Corby stole alcohol worth £105 from Tesco; on 18/01/24 at Corby stole groceries worth between £40 and £50 from Tesco.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 10 weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £340 and costs of £85.
Tiffany Barringer
Alexander Road, Irthlingborough. Age: 26
On 20/01/24 at Irthlingborough had a kitchen knife in a public place without good reason or lawful authority.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Glen Wootton
Jubilee Crescent, Wellingborough. Age: 47
On 09/06/23 at Towcester took a DAF lorry without consent of the owner; at Oxfordshire drove without due care and attention; without insurance; otherwise than in accordance with a licence; when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of blood for a laboratory test, failed without reasonable excuse to do so.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Banned from driving for 36 months. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Abigail Berridge
Harrowick Lane, Earls Barton. Age: 19
On 16/04/23 at Northampton assaulted a police officer by beating her; assaulted a woman, thereby causing her actual bodily harm.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 200 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £250, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.