Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Earls Barton, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Rothwell and Wellingborough

A round-up of sentencings in Northamptonshire
By Northants Telegraph reporters
Published 10th Aug 2023, 05:00 GMT
Updated 11th Feb 2024, 20:37 GMT
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Andrew Wright

Oak Road, Kettering. Age: 43

Court news
On 03/11/23 at Kettering when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed without reasonable excuse to do so; drove without insurance; otherwise than in accordance with a licence; on 20/11/23 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 36 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Dylon McGregor

Dumble Close, Corby. Age: 32

On 08/09/23 at Corby stole alcohol and food worth £669.60 from Tesco; on 04/10/23 at Corby stole sandwiches worth £20 from Greggs; on 08/10/23 at Corby stole produce worth £200 from Tesco; on 01/11/23 at Corby stole seven bottles of Smirnoff vodka worth £457.27 from Tesco.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks. To pay compensation of £1,346.

Mohammed Din

Kestrel Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 44

On 08/07/23 at Wellingborough assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £75, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Jane Hill

Stephenson Way, Corby. Age: 39

On 15/08/23 at Corby stole items from Co-op; on 19/12/23 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £45.

Shannon Walkling

Oxford Street, Rothwell. Age: 23

On 23/12/23 at Rothwell assaulted a police officer by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120. To pay compensation of £50, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.

Phillip Leitch

No fixed address. Age: 35

On 10/01/24 at Corby stole a manscaper shaver worth £95 from Tesco; on 12/01/24 at Corby stole meat and alcohol worth £100 from M&S; on 13/01/24 at Corby stole alcohol worth £105 from Tesco; on 17/01/24 at Corby stole alcohol worth £105 from Tesco; on 18/01/24 at Corby stole groceries worth between £40 and £50 from Tesco.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 10 weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £340 and costs of £85.

Tiffany Barringer

Alexander Road, Irthlingborough. Age: 26

On 20/01/24 at Irthlingborough had a kitchen knife in a public place without good reason or lawful authority.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Glen Wootton

Jubilee Crescent, Wellingborough. Age: 47

On 09/06/23 at Towcester took a DAF lorry without consent of the owner; at Oxfordshire drove without due care and attention; without insurance; otherwise than in accordance with a licence; when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of blood for a laboratory test, failed without reasonable excuse to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Banned from driving for 36 months. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Abigail Berridge

Harrowick Lane, Earls Barton. Age: 19

On 16/04/23 at Northampton assaulted a police officer by beating her; assaulted a woman, thereby causing her actual bodily harm.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 200 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £250, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.