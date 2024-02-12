Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Earls Barton, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Rothwell and Wellingborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Andrew Wright

Oak Road, Kettering. Age: 43

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Court news

On 03/11/23 at Kettering when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed without reasonable excuse to do so; drove without insurance; otherwise than in accordance with a licence; on 20/11/23 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 36 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Dylon McGregor

Dumble Close, Corby. Age: 32

On 08/09/23 at Corby stole alcohol and food worth £669.60 from Tesco; on 04/10/23 at Corby stole sandwiches worth £20 from Greggs; on 08/10/23 at Corby stole produce worth £200 from Tesco; on 01/11/23 at Corby stole seven bottles of Smirnoff vodka worth £457.27 from Tesco.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks. To pay compensation of £1,346.

Mohammed Din

Kestrel Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 44

On 08/07/23 at Wellingborough assaulted a woman by beating her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £75, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Jane Hill

Stephenson Way, Corby. Age: 39

On 15/08/23 at Corby stole items from Co-op; on 19/12/23 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £45.

Shannon Walkling

Oxford Street, Rothwell. Age: 23

On 23/12/23 at Rothwell assaulted a police officer by beating him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120. To pay compensation of £50, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.

Phillip Leitch

No fixed address. Age: 35

On 10/01/24 at Corby stole a manscaper shaver worth £95 from Tesco; on 12/01/24 at Corby stole meat and alcohol worth £100 from M&S; on 13/01/24 at Corby stole alcohol worth £105 from Tesco; on 17/01/24 at Corby stole alcohol worth £105 from Tesco; on 18/01/24 at Corby stole groceries worth between £40 and £50 from Tesco.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 10 weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £340 and costs of £85.

Tiffany Barringer

Alexander Road, Irthlingborough. Age: 26

On 20/01/24 at Irthlingborough had a kitchen knife in a public place without good reason or lawful authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Glen Wootton

Jubilee Crescent, Wellingborough. Age: 47

On 09/06/23 at Towcester took a DAF lorry without consent of the owner; at Oxfordshire drove without due care and attention; without insurance; otherwise than in accordance with a licence; when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of blood for a laboratory test, failed without reasonable excuse to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Banned from driving for 36 months. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Abigail Berridge

Harrowick Lane, Earls Barton. Age: 19

On 16/04/23 at Northampton assaulted a police officer by beating her; assaulted a woman, thereby causing her actual bodily harm.