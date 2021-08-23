Who's been sentenced from Corby, Earls Barton, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Rothwell and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Jim Retief

Broad Street, Earls Barton. Age: 28

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In court

On 17/07/2021 drove a Mercedes in Towcester Road, Northampton, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 48mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; drove at 81mph in a 40mph zone.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £700, surcharge to fund victim services of £70, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Robert-Ionut Nan

Sackville Street, Kettering. Age: 27

On 19/07/2021 drove a motor vehicle in Wood Street, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 48mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeding the prescribed limit; drove without insurance; had in your possession a quantity of cocaine; stole a blue Renault Megane.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £666, surcharge to fund victim services of £67, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Keane Jordan

Tavern Walk, Corby. Age: 19

On 14/11/20 in Greenhill Rise, Corby, had in your possession a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of a gas, namely pava spray.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 80 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £95, costs of £85, pava spray to be forfeited and destroyed.

Emilia Bodecott

Allen Road, Irthlingborough. Age: 19

On 25/05/2021 at the University of Northampton Waterside campus, assaulted a female by beating her; damaged windows belonging to the university; intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; on 20/05/2021 at the University of Northampton Waterside campus, assaulted PC Buckby by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for two years.

Martyn Paul Simmons

Barlow Close, Rothwell. Age: 40

On 17/09/2020 in Rothwell assaulted PC Barry by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £300, to pay compensation of £75, surcharge to fund victim services of £34, costs of £85.

James Andrew Gore

Brentford, Wellingborough. Age: 40

On 31/01/2021 entered as a trespasser a building, namely Foam Techniques, Booth Drive, Wellingborough, stole a dongle and caused damage to the property.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 120 hours, to pay compensation of £3,000, surcharge to fund victim services of £95, costs of £85.

Michael Mark Francis Nicholettos

Dulley Avenue, Wellingborough. Age: 36

Between 02/06/2021 and 19/06/2021 in Wellingborough sent to another person electronic communication, namely EMAILS, which conveyed a message which was indecent or grossly offensive for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient or to any other person to whom you intended that it or its contents or nature should be communicated.

Plea: Guilty. The court finds that this offence was both racially and religiously aggravated. To carry out unpaid work for 50 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £95, costs of £85.

Steven Booker

Lowick Close, Wellingborough. Age: 45

Between 08/07/2020 and 13/09/2020 in Wellingborough sent another person numerous emails which you were prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order made by the courts on 04/06/2020.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £477, surcharge to fund victim services of £48, costs of £250.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.