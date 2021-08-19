Who's been sentenced from Corby, Earls Barton, Finedon, Raunds and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Liam Paterson

Keswick, Wellingborough. Age: 23

In court

On 13/12/2020 without lawful excuse, damaged a glass pane to the value of £100 at the Paragon hotel, Wellingborough, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Verdict: Guilty. Fined £293, compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £34, costs of £300.

Zoe Ann Wall

Eastfield Crescent, Finedon. Age: 35

On 27/04/2020 were the owner of a grey and white husky type dog named Storm, which was dangerously out of control in Eastfield Crescent, Finedon and while so out of control injured a person.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £22, costs of £150, banned from keeping a dog for three years.

Ronald William Mitchinson

Dorking Walk, Corby. Age: 46

On 01/06/2021 drove a motor vehicle in Danesholme Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 56mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without a licence; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £161, surcharge to fund victim services of £34, costs of £85, banned from driving for 15 months.

Zsolt Kis

Landseer Court, Corby. Age: 49

On 16/02/2020 at Corby intentionally touched a woman aged 16 or over and that touching was sexual when she did not consent and you did not reasonably believe that she was consenting; between 15/02/2020 and 19/02/2020 in Corby pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a female and which you knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment of her in that between those dates you sent her numerous unwanted and uninvited communications of a sexually inappropriate nature.

Verdict: Guilty. Jailed for 24 weeks suspended for 18 months, to carry out unpaid work for 60 hours, restraining order prohibits defendant from contacting victim by any means, directly, indirectly or via a third party. This order lasts until 05/08/2023. To pay compensation of £400, surcharge to fund victim services of £122, costs of £620.

Richard James Dunse

Antona Gardens, Raunds. Age: 39

On 10/02/2021 in Higham Ferrers assaulted a female by beating her; on 01/07/2021 in Higham Ferrers assaulted a female by beating her; on 17/07/2021 in Higham Ferrers assaulted PC Newcombe acting in the exercise of his functions as such a worker, by beating him; without lawful excuse, damaged an internal wall, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, to pay compensation of £250, surcharge to fund victim services of £95, costs of £85.

Thomas Gaffney

Hobson Walk, Corby. Age: 47

On 18/03/2021 without lawful excuse, damaged a window belonging to Sills and Betteridge, Northampton, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation of £50. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £34.

Victoria Oldale

Compton Way, Earls Barton. Age: 32

On 10/06/2020 in Wellingborough stole property to the value of £350.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay compensation of £225.

Alysha Ogarro

Kilnway, Wellingborough. Age: 20

On 19/06/2021 in Wellingborough sent a story on Snapchat which conveyed a message which was indecent or grossly offensive for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient or to any other person to whom you intended that it or its contents or nature should be communicated.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £22.00, costs of £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.