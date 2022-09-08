Who's been sentenced from Corby, Earls Barton, Finedon, Kettering, Ringstead, Rothwell and Rushden

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

David Geary

Mulso Road, Finedon. Age: 69

Court news

On 29/03/22 at A6, Irthlingborough, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood, namely 319 milligrammes of alcohol in 100ml of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 10 weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. Banned from driving for 36 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Mark Guest

Back Lane, Ringstead. Age: 39

Between 14/11/18 and 25/07/20 at Northamptonshire made an indecent photograph, namely 66 category A images of a child; between 14/07/20 and 02/10/20 at Northamptonshire made an indecent photograph, namely 93 category B images of a child; between 14/11/18 and 18/07/20 at Northamptonshire made an indecent photograph, namely 243 category C images of a child.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 52 weeks suspended for 24 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. To register as a sex offender for 10 years and be subject to a sexual harm prevention order for five years. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Shaun Steventon

Gordon Street, Rothwell. Age: 26

On 12/03/22 at Corby drove a vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely cannabis, in blood, namely 3 microgrammes of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £184, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Margaret Callaghan

Bonnington Walk, Corby. Age: 63

On 06/08/22 at Corby drove a Fiat after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 41 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £80, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £32.

Andrew Szoltysek

Harcourt Square, Earls Barton. Age: 53

On 09/09/21 at Northampton were in possession of amphetamine; were in possession of cannabis; when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of urine for a laboratory test, failed to do so; on 26/07/22 at Earls Barton were in possession of 68.5g of cannabis and 142g of cannabis resin.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Banned from driving for 17 months. Fined £120 and to pay a victim surcharge of £114.

Colin Griffiths

Crocus Way, Rushden. Age: 37

On 27/06/22 at Rushden were in possession of a lock knife; were in possession of cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for three months suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Carlos Gonzalez

Sartoris Road, Rushden. Age: 21

On 24/06/22 at Rushden were in possession of cannabis; on 19/02/22 at The Ritz, Desborough, damaged a desk to the value of £200.

Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £200.

Stephen Coleman

Wood Street, Kettering. Age: 57

On 27/06/22 at Burton Latimer drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 127 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; otherwise than in accordance with a licence; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Banned from driving for 30 months. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.