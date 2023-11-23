Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Earls Barton, Finedon, Higham Ferrers, Kettering and Wellingborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

John Hopkins

Rutland Street, Kettering. Age: 37

On 11/10/23 at Kettering were in possession of cocaine; on 30/11/23 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £20.

Trinity Sanders

Edith Close, Finedon. Age: 32

On 29/10/23 at Wellingborough stole wine worth £11.50 from Tesco Express; on 30/10/23 at Wellingborough stole wine worth £18.50 from Tesco Express; on 31/10/23 at Wellingborough assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks. To pay compensation of £130.

Vali-Alexandru Grigoras

Henshaw Road, Wellingborough. Age: 35

On 25/05/23 at Wellingborough shone or directed a laser beam towards a helicopter from the National Police air service which was moving and the laser beam dazzled or distracted a person with control of the vehicle.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £320. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Samuel Wilkins

Kings Avenue, Higham Ferrers. Age: 23

On 23/10/22 at Rushden assaulted a man, thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 250 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £750, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Chrissy Padgett

Hooke Close, Corby. Age: 38

On 16/10/23 at Great Oakley Medical Centre assaulted a person; assaulted a police officer by beating him; at Kettering assaulted a police officer by beating him; assaulted a police officer by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £350.

James Ewan

Finland Way, Corby. Age: 33

On 20/04/23 at Corby drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. Banned from driving for 48 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Matthew Trainer

Cannon Street, Wellingborough. Age: 22

On 10/06/23 at Wellingborough used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated; damaged a person’s car to the value of £857.94.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation of £857.94, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Reece Speechley

Edinburgh Road, Kettering. Age: 24

On 08/10/23 at Kettering resisted a constable in the execution of her duty.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Victoria Oldale

Compton Way, Earls Barton. Age: 34

On 21/10/23 at Earls Barton drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 44 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; otherwise than in accordance with a licence; without insurance.