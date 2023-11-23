Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Earls Barton, Finedon, Higham Ferrers, Kettering and Wellingborough
and live on Freeview channel 276
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
John Hopkins
Rutland Street, Kettering. Age: 37
On 11/10/23 at Kettering were in possession of cocaine; on 30/11/23 at Northampton failed to surrender.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £20.
Trinity Sanders
Edith Close, Finedon. Age: 32
On 29/10/23 at Wellingborough stole wine worth £11.50 from Tesco Express; on 30/10/23 at Wellingborough stole wine worth £18.50 from Tesco Express; on 31/10/23 at Wellingborough assaulted a woman by beating her.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks. To pay compensation of £130.
Vali-Alexandru Grigoras
Henshaw Road, Wellingborough. Age: 35
On 25/05/23 at Wellingborough shone or directed a laser beam towards a helicopter from the National Police air service which was moving and the laser beam dazzled or distracted a person with control of the vehicle.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £320. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.
Samuel Wilkins
Kings Avenue, Higham Ferrers. Age: 23
On 23/10/22 at Rushden assaulted a man, thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 250 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £750, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Chrissy Padgett
Hooke Close, Corby. Age: 38
On 16/10/23 at Great Oakley Medical Centre assaulted a person; assaulted a police officer by beating him; at Kettering assaulted a police officer by beating him; assaulted a police officer by beating her.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £350.
James Ewan
Finland Way, Corby. Age: 33
On 20/04/23 at Corby drove while disqualified; without insurance.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. Banned from driving for 48 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.
Matthew Trainer
Cannon Street, Wellingborough. Age: 22
On 10/06/23 at Wellingborough used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated; damaged a person’s car to the value of £857.94.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation of £857.94, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.
Reece Speechley
Edinburgh Road, Kettering. Age: 24
On 08/10/23 at Kettering resisted a constable in the execution of her duty.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.
Victoria Oldale
Compton Way, Earls Barton. Age: 34
On 21/10/23 at Earls Barton drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 44 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; otherwise than in accordance with a licence; without insurance.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £646, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £258.