Who's been sentenced from Corby, Desborough, Rothwell, Wellingborough and Woodford

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Douglas Dorrington

Parkins Close, Wellingborough. Age: 42

Court news

On 21/10/22 at Wellingborough contacted a woman which was banned by restraining orders.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks. To pay costs of £250 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Nathan Hurns

Spencer Street, Rothwell. Age: 32

On 07/07/22 at Kettering were in possession of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay a victim surcharge of £26.

Elizabeth Pahla

Lea Way, Wellingborough. Age: 60

On 02/12/22 at A14 drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 52 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 36 months. Fined £461, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £184.

Ion Savin

Dresden Close, Corby. Age: 38

On 03/12/22 at Corby drove a Mercedes after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 43 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 14 months. Fined £600, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £240.

Steven Byrnes

Long Row, Woodford. Age: 31

On 30/10/22 at Kettering were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £224, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £90.

Daniel Stocker

Gold Street, Desborough. Age: 32

On 21/12/22 at Grafton Street, Kettering, assaulted a police officer by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £150 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Owen Halfpenny

Yew Close, Corby. Age: 42

On 19/04/22 at Corby stole razors and nappies worth £93.50 from Tesco; on 09/05/22 at Corby stole bottles of spirits worth £250 from M&S; on 23/11/22 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 10 months. Fined £40, to pay compensation of £343.50 and costs of £85.

Marius-Cristian Zamfir

Windsor Road, Wellingborough. Age: 22

On 01/12/22 at Wellingborough drove a VW after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 74 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; on 22/12/22 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 20 months. Fined £419, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £168.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

