Who's been sentenced from Corby, Desborough, Rothwell and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Callum Page

Newcomen Road, Wellingborough. Age: 30

In court

On 19/02/21 at Wellingborough drove while disqualified; were in possession of a knife; were in possession of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for three months suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and complete 80 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for six months.

Philip Long

No fixed address, Corby area. Age: 27

On 14/10/21 at Tesco Extra, Corby, assaulted a man by beating him; assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 20 weeks. To pay compensation of £100, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Lewis Redmond

Chapman Grove, Corby. Age: 30

On 24/07/21 at Corby, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. Banned from driving for 36 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Lee Elmore

Spencer Street, Rothwell. Age: 34

On 13/05/21 at Rothwell with intent to cause a man harassment, alarm or distress, used

threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £22.

James Campbell

Sherborne Walk, Corby. Age: 19

On 26/04/21 at Corby damaged an internal door, bucket and central heating thermostat belonging to LG Homes.

Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £250.

Marcus Clark

Chestnut Drive, Desborough. Age: 34

On 24/04/21 at Rothwell were in possession of 38.81g of cannabis; drove a vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, in blood, namely 7.0 micrograms of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £460, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £46.

Lewis Jackson

Senwick Drive, Wellingborough. Age: 24

Between 05/09/20 and 10/06/21 at Irthlingborough stole cash to the value of £576 belonging to a woman.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months. To pay compensation of £576, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £22.

Peter Stewart

Dixon Walk, Corby. Age: 32

On 21/08/21 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 90 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 50 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 23 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.