Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Desborough, Oundle, Ringstead and Wellingborough​​​​​​​

In court

By Northants Telegraph reporters
Published 31st Mar 2022, 05:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 8th May 2023, 14:08 BST

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county

Connor Butcher

Spencer Street, Ringstead. Age: 24

On 01/09/22 at Raunds damaged a woman’s car; damaged a person’s car; damaged a man’s car.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £350. To pay compensation of £390 and costs of £85.

Jamie Paterson

Wansford Place, Corby. Age: 32

On 28/02/23 at Kettering when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 16 months. Fined £350, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £140.

Christopher Streather

Northampton Road, Wellingborough. Age: 48

On 08/01/23 at Barton Seagrave were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour.

Verdict: Proved in absence. Fined £150. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £60.

Kieran Sharman

Tilley Hill Close, Oundle. Age: 29

On 10/03/23 at Barnwell drove a Ford after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 20 months. Fined £392, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £157.

Michelle Smith

Braybrooke Road, Desborough. Age: 52

On 11/03/23 at Desborough were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour; at Kettering assaulted a police officer by beating.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £302. To pay compensation of £50, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £121.

Jack Burbridge

No fixed address. Age: 24

On 07/04/23 at Islip attended an address which was banned by a restraining order.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks. Restraining order made banning contact with a named person or going within 200 yards of two named addresses.

Adam Crampton

Northampton Road, Wellingborough. Age: 29

On 14/04/23 at Wellingborough stole items worth £106.18 from M&S; on 27/03/23 at Wellingborough stole meat worth £176 from M&S; on 22/03/23 at Wellingborough stole meat worth £176 from M&S; on 22/03/23 at Wellingborough stole meat worth £180 from M&S; on 11/03/23 at Wellingborough stole meat from M&S; on 24/03/23 at BP services, A14 Kettering, stole meat worth £100.72; on 16/03/23 at Wellingborough stole meat worth £221.24 from M&S; on 20/03/23 at Wellingborough stole meat worth £48 from M&S; on 08/04/23 at Wellingborough stole meat worth £152.82 from M&S; on 29/03/23 at Wellingborough stole meat worth £70 from M&S; on 24/03/23 at BP services, A14 Kettering, stole meat; on 23/02/23 at BP services, A14 Kettering, stole meat worth £200; on 12/04/23 at Wellingborough stole meat worth £70; on 14/04/23 at Wellingborough assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 18 weeks. To pay compensation of £1,334.98.